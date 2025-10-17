BML 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.01%)
BOP 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
CNERGY 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
CPHL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.28%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-1.87%)
FCCL 57.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.17%)
HUBC 218.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.39%)
KEL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
KOSM 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 205.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.61%)
PAEL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
POWER 19.20 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.67%)
PPL 182.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-1.91%)
PREMA 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.36%)
PRL 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.61%)
PTC 37.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.08%)
SNGP 127.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.86%)
SSGC 40.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
TELE 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.26%)
TPLP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
TREET 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.39%)
TRG 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.22%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 17, 2025
Markets

Earnings, demand rebound hopes lift India’s Nifty to one-year high

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 04:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks advanced on Friday as heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI bankand Reliance Industries rose,and logged weekly gains, as optimism over an earnings rebound and growing expectations of a December rate cut buoyed sentiment.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.49% to 25,709.85, settling at one-year high levels, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.58% to 83,952.19.

Both indexes added about 1.7% for the week, now sitting roughly 2.5% below their record highs from September 2024.

Strong earnings from Nestle India aided by recent government tax cuts, signaled a revival in consumption and powered the stock 7.5% higher this week.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy meeting further lifted rate-sensitive sectors this week by reinforcing expectations of a rate cut in December.

Consumer stocks climbed 3%, and auto and realty advanced 2% and 4.1%, respectively during the week.

Financials banks rose 2.6% and 2%, respectively, hitting record high levels.

“The early signs from the earnings season point to a promising turnaround, with Nestle India, Axis Bank posting solid numbers and IT majors logging decent numbers with no major disappointments,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, founder of Fident Asset Management.

“Optimism is building around a GST-driven demand revival, while U.S.-China trade tensions could renew overseas interest in domestic equities after a sharp sell-off in the last year.”

The broader mid-caps gained 0.4% while small-caps were little changed this week.

On the day, the three heaviest stocks on the Nifty 50 index boosted the benchmarks. Private lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI bank rose 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively, ahead of their results on Saturday.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries gained 1.3% ahead of its results post-market hours on Friday.

In contrast, the IT sub-index dropped 1.6%. Wipro and Infosys slipped 5.1% and 2.1%, despite revenue surpassing second-quarter estimates as analysts raised concerns about margin pressures. Infosys’ FY2026 revenue growth outlook of 2%–3% was also deemed overly conservative, according to CLSA.

Indian shares Indian stocks

