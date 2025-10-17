BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
CNERGY 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.41%)
DCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-1.51%)
FCCL 57.58 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.68%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
GCIL 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
HUBC 217.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-0.77%)
KEL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.97%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 101.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.76%)
NBP 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-1.81%)
PAEL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
PIBTL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.49%)
PPL 182.73 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.82%)
PREMA 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.25%)
PRL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.27%)
PTC 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.24%)
SNGP 129.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.37%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.57%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.22%)
BR100 17,160 Decreased By -98.6 (-0.57%)
BR30 54,845 Decreased By -420.2 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,658 Decreased By -787.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 50,081 Decreased By -386.1 (-0.76%)
Oct 17, 2025
Markets

China stocks head for worst week in 10 as trade concerns weigh

  • China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 1.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1%
Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 11:56am

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Friday, set for the steepest weekly decline in 10 weeks, as investor caution over trade uncertainties and profit-taking in artificial intelligence shares dampened sentiment ahead of a key leadership gathering next week.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 1.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 1.6%.

  • The CSI300 index has shed 1.2% so far this week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since late-July, while the Hang Seng Index has lost 3%, set to extend losses from the previous week, if the current trend persists.

  • “Investor sentiment has largely shifted as the market turns volatile, with most in wait-and-see mode amid political ups and downs,” UBS analysts said in a client note.

  • “There’s more downside risk and higher uncertainty than a week ago. Until the year-end, clients will continue to like sectors such as technology, basic materials, and new consumer,” they said.

  • Tech majors listed in Hong Kong have fallen nearly 7% this week, set for their worst week since April 7.

  • Trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies escalated this week, as the United States and China began charging additional port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil.

  • Chinese sanctions imposed this week on US affiliates of shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean aim to undermine South Korea-US cooperation and “to coerce” Washington’s Asian ally, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

  • Semiconductor shares traded onshore fell 2.8%, while the tech-focused STAR50 index dropped 2.6%.

  • The elite Central Committee of China’s ruling Communist Party will hold a closed-door meeting from Monday to Thursday to discuss, among other things, the country’s 15th five-year development plan.

