BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
CNERGY 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
CPHL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.45%)
DCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-1.63%)
FCCL 57.59 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.7%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.81%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.05%)
HUBC 217.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-0.8%)
KEL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.36%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 101.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.76%)
NBP 205.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-1.66%)
PAEL 54.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.96%)
PIAHCLA 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
PIBTL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
POWER 19.25 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.94%)
PPL 182.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.7%)
PREMA 41.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.11%)
PRL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PTC 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.13%)
SNGP 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.52%)
SSGC 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
TPLP 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TREET 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
TRG 73.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.53%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.26%)
BR100 17,160 Decreased By -98.6 (-0.57%)
BR30 54,845 Decreased By -420.2 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,658 Decreased By -787.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 50,081 Decreased By -386.1 (-0.76%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Naval chief visits USA, discusses politico-military cooperation, capacity-building initiatives

  • Matters of professional interest, regional security dynamics discussed
BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 12:02pm
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf in a group photo with President of National Defence University Vice Admiral Peter A. Gravin during his visit to United States of America. Photo: Facebook/@DgprNavy
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf in a group photo with President of National Defence University Vice Admiral Peter A. Gravin during his visit to United States of America. Photo: Facebook/@DgprNavy

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited United States of America as part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and defence engagements, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Friday.

During the visit, the naval chief called on US Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral Yvette Davids and Acting Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Thomas G Allan Jr.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf (right) calls on Deputy Assistant Secretary Stanley L. Brown at Bureau of Political Military Affairs, US Department of State. Photo: Facebook/@DgprNavy
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf (right) calls on Deputy Assistant Secretary Stanley L. Brown at Bureau of Political Military Affairs, US Department of State. Photo: Facebook/@DgprNavy

Matters of professional interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for professional training and maritime cooperation were discussed during these meetings.

Naval Chief Ashraf also visited the National Defence University (NDU) and met its President, Vice Admiral Peter A. Garvin.

Naval chief emphasises need to maintain combat readiness to deal with all threats

At the US State Department, the Admiral met Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Stanley L. Brown.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf meeting with Deputy Chief of Naval Operations Vice Admiral Yvette Davids during his visit to USA. Photo: Facebook/@DgprNavy
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf meeting with Deputy Chief of Naval Operations Vice Admiral Yvette Davids during his visit to USA. Photo: Facebook/@DgprNavy

The engagements encompassed deliberations on politico-military cooperation, maritime security, capacity-building initiatives, and shared maritime interests.

Admiral Ashraf also addressed a gathering of US scholars and think-tank experts. In his talk, the naval chief highlighted regional maritime security challenges and Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards collaborative maritime efforts.

Chief of the Naval Staff Naval Chief Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf politico military cooperation capacity building initiatives United States of America visit US Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral Yvette Davids

Comments

200 characters

Naval chief visits USA, discusses politico-military cooperation, capacity-building initiatives

Pakistan deepens global partnerships as Japan’s JBIC joins Reko Diq lender group

Islamabad seeks membership in BRICS’ New Development Bank with Beijing’s support

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 800 points in intra-day trading

Gold prices in Pakistan surge by Rs14,100 per tola, hit new record high amid global rally

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

Mari Energies announces oil & gas discovery in Sindh

Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defence pact, FT reports

Gold rallies beyond $4,300/oz, set for best week in 17 years

Read more stories