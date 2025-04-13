AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Pakistan

Naval Chief emphasizes need to maintain combat readiness to deal with all threats

BR Web Desk Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf emphasized on Friday the need to maintain combat readiness to deal with possible conventional and non-conventional threats in the maritime domain.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that naval chief chaired the Command and Staff Conference today where topics including the changing situation in the region, national security, military readiness, and the training of Navy personnel were discussed.

“He also praised the successful multinational exercise “AMAN 25” and the “AMAN Dialogue”, which help build trust and cooperation with other countries,” the ISPR said.

The conference praised the efforts to enhance maritime security through the acquisition of modern weapons and technology.

During the conference, Admiral Ashraf was also given a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing and future projects of the Pakistan Navy.

pakistan navy Command and Staff Conference

