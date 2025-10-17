BML 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
Markets

BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 11:26am

BEIJING: Chinese car maker BYD will make its largest recall yet of more than 115,000 Tang series and Yuan Pro vehicles produced between 2015 and 2022 due to design defects and battery-related safety risks, China’s market regulator said on Friday.

BYD has filed a plan with the State Administration for Market Regulation to recall 44,535 Tang series vehicles produced between March 2015 and July 2017 in which certain component design flaws may cause abnormal function.

It also sought to recall 71,248 Yuan Pro electric vehicles made between February 2021 and August 2022 due to manufacturing issues affecting battery installation.

In January, the company made a recall of 6,843 Fangchengbao Bao 5 plug-in hybrid off-road SUVs citing fire risks.

Before that, the automaker had recalled nearly 97,000 Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs due to a manufacturing fault involving a steering control unit that posed risks of fire in September 2024.

