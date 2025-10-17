BML 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.01%)
BOP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-3.3%)
DCL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
DGKC 245.10 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.38%)
FCCL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1%)
FFL 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
HUBC 217.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.57%)
KEL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
NBP 206.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.93%)
PAEL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
PIBTL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
POWER 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.82%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
PRL 36.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PTC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SNGP 129.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.17%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TPLP 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.57%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.13%)
BR100 17,242 Decreased By -17 (-0.1%)
BR30 55,079 Decreased By -186.3 (-0.34%)
KSE100 164,330 Decreased By -115.1 (-0.07%)
KSE30 50,276 Decreased By -190.9 (-0.38%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India central bank repeats pre-market dollar sales, reinforcing support for rupee

  • The rupee climbed to a high of 87.75 on the back of the intervention, after settling at 87.82 on Thursday
Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 10:55am

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India sold US dollars through state-run banks before the spot market opened on Friday, traders said, repeating its midweek pre-market intervention and underscoring its intent to support the rupee.

The RBI’s intervention helped the rupee open firmer against the US dollar despite pre-market signals of weakness.

Quotes in the interbank order-matching system had pointed to a possible dip past the 88 level before state-run banks stepped in to sell dollars on the central bank’s behalf.

The rupee climbed to a high of 87.75 on the back of the intervention, after settling at 87.82 on Thursday.

Indian rupee rally likely to extend on positive Asian cues, inflow hopes

The currency has rallied more than 1% over the last two sessions.

The RBI had intervened in a similar way on Wednesday, surprising the market with aggressive dollar sales, which helped squeeze out speculative long-dollar positions.

Bankers said Friday’s move builds on that momentum, reinforcing the view that the central bank will stay active in supporting the rupee.

“Would it be fair to say the RBI is signalling that 88 is now the floor (for rupee), or are they just emphasizing intent by following up on Wednesday’s move?”, a currency trader at a mid-sized private sector bank said. Until this week, the RBI’s interventions were largely aimed at defending the 88.80 level.

The latest pre-market actions mark a shift - intervening with the intent of pulling dollar/rupee lower and intervening before the market opens to set the tone, bankers said.

The RBI’s move was probably a reaction to what it saw as speculative pressure building on the rupee, HDFC Bank said in a note.

The lender expects USD/INR to trade in the 87.50–89.00 range in the near term, and said that a favourable outcome on the US-India trade deal could help the rupee appreciate, and push the pair below the lower side of that band.

Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollars Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

India central bank repeats pre-market dollar sales, reinforcing support for rupee

Pakistan deepens global partnerships as Japan’s JBIC joins Reko Diq lender group

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 300 points in early trade

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

Mari Energies announces oil & gas discovery in Sindh

Gold rallies beyond $4,300/oz, set for best week in 17 years

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories