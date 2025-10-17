BML 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
BOP 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-3.3%)
DCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 245.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.34%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.07%)
FFL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
HUBC 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.29%)
KEL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
KOSM 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
NBP 206.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.93%)
PAEL 55.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
PIBTL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
POWER 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.71%)
PPL 184.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.02%)
PREMA 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
PRL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PTC 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SNGP 129.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.17%)
SSGC 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 73.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.18%)
BR100 17,242 Decreased By -17 (-0.1%)
BR30 55,079 Decreased By -186.3 (-0.34%)
KSE100 164,304 Decreased By -140.3 (-0.09%)
KSE30 50,266 Decreased By -201 (-0.4%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian shares fall, gold claims new record as banking fears weigh

  • MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japandropped 0.9%, taking the week to negative territory
Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 10:47am

SYDNEY: Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower, bonds extended gains and gold hit a fresh record on Friday, with signs of credit stress at U.S. regional banks putting investors on edge.

Overnight, Zions sank 13% after disclosing it would take a $50 million loss in the third quarter on two loans from its California division. Western Alliance’s stock slumped 11% after it initiated a lawsuit alleging fraud by Cantor Group V, LLC.

“While the recent issues of the two lenders seems well contained, where there is smoke there is often fire and the remedy of the 2023 crisis has created a tinderbox for another banking flare-up,” said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG.

The two developments pummelled U.S. banking stocks and weighed on the U.S. dollar to the benefit of the yen and the Swiss franc.

Two-year Treasury yields hit a fresh three-year trough of 3.4040% on Friday as investors priced in at least two more quarter-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

The flight to safety saw gold hit a record of $4,378 per ounce, although it ran into some profit-taking and was last flat. Even so, the bullion is set for a weekly gain of 7.6%, its biggest since early 2020. Silver also hit a new peak.

Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures lost 0.3% ahead of more earnings from U.S. regional banks later in the day. European stock futures fell 0.7%, while FTSE futures dropped 0.9%.

Sentiment in equities has also taken a hit due to rising trade tensions between China and the United States. China on Thursday accused the U.S. of stoking panic over its rare earth controls, rejecting a White House call to roll back the curbs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japandropped 0.9%, taking the week to negative territory. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1% as its banking index tumbled.

Taiwan’s shares fell 0.9% even after chipmaker TSMC posted a record quarterly profit and issued a rosy forecast for spending on artificial intelligence.

Both Chinese blue chips and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 1.4%.

The credit worries and rate cut bets undermined the U.S. dollar, which was on track for a weekly loss of 0.6% against its major peers to 98.24, the lowest in ten days.

The yen and the Swiss franc gained most, up 0.7% and 0.9% for the week.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the central bank would scrutinise various data in deciding whether or not to raise interest rates this month.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Sanae Takaichi is still wooing allies to help clinch a prime ministerial vote expected next week.

Treasuries are set for a third straight week of gains.

Two-year Treasury yields slipped 2 basis points on Friday to 3.4040%, a fresh three-year low, and were headed for a third straight week of declines.

Ten-year Treasury yields also eased 2 bps to 3.959% and were down 10 bps for the week.

Oil prices extended losses, after falling 1% overnight as U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet in Hungary soon to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

U.S. crude fell 0.7% to $57.04 a barrel, while Brent was also off 0.7% to $60.63.

asian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Asian shares fall, gold claims new record as banking fears weigh

Pakistan deepens global partnerships as Japan’s JBIC joins Reko Diq lender group

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 300 points in early trade

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

Mari Energies announces oil & gas discovery in Sindh

Gold rallies beyond $4,300/oz, set for best week in 17 years

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories