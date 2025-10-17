BML 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
BOP 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-3.3%)
DCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 245.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.34%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.07%)
FFL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
HUBC 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.29%)
KEL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
KOSM 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
NBP 206.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.93%)
PAEL 55.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
PIBTL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
POWER 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.71%)
PPL 184.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.02%)
PREMA 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
PRL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PTC 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SNGP 129.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.17%)
SSGC 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 73.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.18%)
BR100 17,242 Decreased By -17 (-0.1%)
BR30 55,079 Decreased By -186.3 (-0.34%)
KSE100 164,304 Decreased By -140.3 (-0.09%)
KSE30 50,266 Decreased By -201 (-0.4%)
Oct 17, 2025
Markets

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

  • Brent crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.13%, lower at $60.98 a barrel
Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 10:44am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices edged lower in early trade on Friday, heading for a weekly loss, with uncertainty over global energy supplies after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet in Hungary to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.13%, lower at $60.98 a barrel at 0030 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 9 cents, or 0.16%, at $57.37.

On a weekly basis, both benchmarks were down nearly 3%, partly due to the International Energy Agency’s outlook for a growing supply glut in 2026.

Trump and Putin agreed on Thursday to another summit on the war in Ukraine, a surprise move that came as Moscow feared fresh U.S. military support for Kyiv. The meeting may be held within the next two weeks in Budapest.

The development came as was headed to the White House on Friday to push for more military support, including U.S.-made long-range Tomahawk missiles, while Washington pressured India and China to stop buying Russian oil.

“Concerns of tighter supplies were eased after it was announced that Trump would be meeting with Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine,” Daniel Hynes, an analyst at ANZ, said in a note.

Also weighing on prices, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday U.S. crude inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels to 423.8 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 288,000-barrel rise.

The bigger-than-expected build in crude inventory was largely due to lower refining utilization as refineries go into fall turnarounds.

The data also showed a rise in U.S. production to 13.636 million barrels per day, the highest on record.

In the previous session, Brent settled 1.37% lower and U.S. WTI closed down 1.39%, their lowest since May 5.

Comments

200 characters

