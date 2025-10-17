NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on Thursday unanimously passed the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority (NAFSA) Ordinance 2025, merging the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and the Animal Quarantine Department (AQD) to align Pakistan’s agricultural trade with international best practices.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, was attended by Senators Danesh Kumar, Poonjo Bheel, and Hafiz Abdul Karim.

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, briefed the committee on the aims and objectives of the ordinance. He described the DPP as one of the most corrupt entities under his ministry, stating that most of its staff, including officers, had already been terminated.

Poor quality rice seized by EU in 2024: Only 3 DPP officials dismissed to shield ‘big fish’, Senate panel told

“The Prime Minister does not want any of the ousted officials back in the organization. New hiring will be carried out after the new Authority is established,” the minister asserted.

A representative from the Law Ministry confirmed that the new law explicitly prohibits reinstating dismissed officials. In response to concerns raised by two senators regarding the appointment of the new Director General of DPP, the minister stated that while he was committed to improving the organization, he would not tolerate political pressure for individual appointments.

“The Committee should recommend improvements, not act as a parallel government,” he remarked.

Senator Danesh Kumar highlighted a case involving the clearance of substandard betel leaf worth billions of rupees by DPP officials. In reply, the minister offered to provide an in-camera briefing on corruption cases within the DPP.

During the session, the Committee was briefed that the volume of Pakistan’s agricultural exports is not keeping pace with the growth of its agricultural economy. A key obstacle to international market access is the country’s non-compliance with global Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards under WTO regulations.

A Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) project (2006–2016) and a 2023 FAO report identified Pakistan’s institutional inability to enforce SPS standards as a major barrier to agri-export growth.

The Ministry highlighted that both reports recommended establishing a dedicated regulatory body to enforce international SPS standards and bio-security protocols across the agricultural supply chain.

A recent inquiry into 72 rice export interceptions by the EU in 2024 further underscored the failure of existing quarantine departments to meet SPS requirements. This growing trend of interceptions, particularly at EU ports, has damaged Pakistan’s reputation as a safe exporter of agricultural products.

The Ministry stressed the urgent need for a robust, independent regulatory authority like NAFSA to address these deficiencies and to replace the outdated structures of the DPP and AQD, which have been unable to support the government’s export expansion goals. Operational inefficiencies at quarantine outposts across the country are also contributing to increasing frustration among exporters.

The Federal Cabinet approved the draft NAFSA Bill on April 15, 2025, and the President promulgated the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Ordinance (Ordinance No. VI of 2025) on May 2, 2025. The ordinance paves the way for a modern regulatory body to meet bio-security and biosafety compliance requirements aligned with global standards.

NAFSA will regulate agricultural imports and exports to ensure quality and safety compliance. Its core functions include implementing SPS and food safety standards, protecting consumers, preventing pest and disease outbreaks, and certifying products for international trade. Through inspections and strict enforcement, the Authority aims to uphold high safety standards and fair trade practices.

NAFSA will also collaborate with international organizations to align Pakistan’s regulations with global norms, ensuring that agricultural products remain competitive and sustainable.

The Authority will be governed by a Board of Governors led by a Chairperson, comprising representatives from federal ministries, provincial governments, and the private sector to ensure balanced and expert-led decision-making. A Director General will oversee daily operations and policy implementation, enabling efficient coordination between stakeholders to achieve NAFSA’s strategic goals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025