PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan was willing to engage in dialogue with the interim Taliban government in Kabul, provided its justified security concerns were addressed, following a deadly flare-up in cross-border violence earlier this week.

While presiding over the federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister confirmed that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire, requested by the Taliban administration, following days of intensifying clashes along the border.

“They [the Afghan authorities] requested a ceasefire,” Sharif said. “If they genuinely want to resolve matters peacefully, we are ready. The ball is now in their court.”

President, PM condemn Afghan aggression, vow to defend sovereignty

He accused the Afghan Taliban regime of providing safe haven to members of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and fugitives from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), whom Islamabad blames for a surge in militant attacks inside the country.

“Militants operating from Afghan soil are not only targeting innocent civilians but have also martyred our soldiers and law enforcement personnel,” he said. “Our patience is wearing thin.”

The prime minister further said that the recent border hostilities may have been coordinated, pointing to the presence of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi during the escalation.

He said Islamabad had repeatedly engaged Kabul through diplomatic channels, noting that senior Pakistani officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, had visited Afghanistan multiple times in efforts to de-escalate tensions.

During the meeting, the prime minister also revealed that Qatar was actively facilitating behind-the-scenes diplomacy to prevent further deterioration of ties.

He said the Qatari emir had condemned the violence and expressed willingness to mediate between the two neighbouring countries.

“We want friendly relations with Afghanistan,” Sharif said. “We are neighbours and will remain neighbours till the end of time. It is in our mutual interest to resolve our issues peacefully.”

However, he cautioned that Pakistan would not accept a ceasefire used merely to “buy time,” saying that any future dialogue must result in concrete action against anti-Pakistan groups operating from Afghan territory.

Sharif also commended the armed forces and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for what he described as a measured but firm military response to provocations from across the Afghan border.

“It was necessary to respond, especially in light of the martyrdoms suffered by our soldiers and law enforcement personnel during counterterrorism operations,” he added.

Turning to international affairs, Sharif welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza, expressing concern over the high civilian casualties during the recent escalation and reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful resolution.

He praised the role of the international community, particularly Muslim-majority countries, in bringing about the truce, and singled out Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkiye, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their diplomatic efforts.

Sharif, who has faced widespread criticism at home for repeatedly praising President Trump unnecessarily, again commended the him during the cabinet meeting.

He credited the Trump administration with helping to facilitate the cease-fire in Gaza, calling it a “positive step” towards de-escalation in the region. At home, he appeared to criticize political opponents for using the conflict for partisan purposes. He urged unity, emphasizing that the cessation of hostilities and the saving of lives should be seen as a “great achievement.”

“Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the people of Palestine,” he said, reiterating Islamabad’s longstanding position in support of a sovereign Palestinian state.

On the economic front, Sharif hailed the recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), calling it a potential turning point for the country’s struggling economy.

“The time has come to rid ourselves of loans,” he said. “This should be Pakistan’s last IMF programme. The path will be difficult, but we must take it.”

The cabinet also endorsed a series of decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Coordination (CCLC) during its meetings held in September and October 2025. Among the approved items were amendments to the Trade Organisation Rules, 2013, ensuring no increase in licence or renewal fees for women’s chambers of commerce. It also ratified changes to the Inter-Board Coordination Commission Act, 2023, making 33 per cent female representation mandatory on all educational boards.

Amendments were also approved to align port and property laws – including the Jammu and Kashmir (Administration of Property) Ordinance, 1961, and acts governing Karachi Port Trust, Gwadar Port Authority, and Port Qasim – with the State-Owned Entities Act, 2023.

The federal cabinet approved decisions from the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Coordination’s October 8, 2025 meeting, including the Pakistan Digital Authority (Management and Utilization of Digital Nation Fund) Rules, 2025, and amendments to the governing council of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Coordination (CCLC) during its October 10, 2025 meeting, including amendments to the Armed Forces Nursing Services Rules, 1969, the Civil Unmanned Aircraft Rules, 2025, and the Passport Amendment Rules, 2021.

