PHC grants protective bail to CM Afridi till Nov 18th

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi until November 18.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Naeem Anwar heard the petition filed by the Chief Minister Afridi seeking details of cases registered against him. The chief minister and the advocate general appeared in the court.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz Anwar inquired, “In which FIRs has Chief Minister Sohail Afridi been nominated?”

To this, the AG replied, “We are not aware of how many FIRs there are — perhaps even I might have some against me.”

The court approved protective bail to the KP CM and directed authorities not to arrest him in any case while also seeking complete details of the cases lodged against him.

During the hearing, the AG prayed to the court to grant transit bail to the chief minister since he had to go to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi to meet former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.

Earlier, while speaking to the media outside the PHC, Chief Minister Afridi who was sworn in as the province’s chief executive a day earlier by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, said he was heading to meet PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and hoped the meeting would take place.

“The Centre [federal government] should think that the [KP] CM is coming to meet [PTI founder]. No work will be done without the instructions of the PTI founder,” Afridi remarked.

He stated, “I represent millions of people. Those preventing me from meeting him should realise that I am the chief minister.”

Afridi called a list of cabinet members being circulated fake, and said that the final cabinet would be decided after consultation with PTI founder Imran Khan.

The CM has left for Islamabad, where he will discuss the formation of the provincial cabinet and other issued with the PTI founder.

