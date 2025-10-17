UHS holds ‘White Coat’ ceremony for new undergraduate students

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore held a White Coat ceremony on Thursday, to welcome newly admitted undergraduate students of the Fall 2025 semester.

The vice-chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore was the chief guest, while Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Nadia Naseem administered the professional oath to the students.

The new batch includes students enrolled in various undergraduate programs such as Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Nutrition, Medical Laboratory Sciences, and Human Genetics. During the ceremony, students were briefed about the university’s academic facilities, course structure, and future opportunities for professional growth.

Addressing the students, Prof Rathore said that this path was a shared endeavor among students, their parents, and teachers, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong communication and trust among all three.

Expressing concern, he said it was unfortunate that commercialization had crept into professional education and that many substandard institutions had emerged under affiliations with general universities.

He noted that UHS degrees enjoy international recognition and that the university stands out for having 80-percent of its faculty members holding PhDs. He added that all academic programs at UHS meet global standards and place special emphasis on the development of clinical skills.

