Senate body takes notice of occupation of govt property by NAB Courts

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, has taken notice of unauthorised occupation of government property by NAB Courts in Lahore, the stalled induction and unpaid salaries of former Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) employees, progress on the Kuchlak Housing Project in Quetta, and the long-pending ownership and possession dispute of the Constantia Lodge property in Murree.

The committee met here on Thursday with Senator Nasir Mehmood in the chair. The matter related to the prolonged, unauthorised occupation of a Ministry of Housing and Works property by NAB Courts in Lahore since March 2021, without a valid rent agreement or any rent payment, was deliberated upon at length.

The ministry reported that the premises have since been transferred to the Ministry of Law and Justice; however, the committee noted with concern that no formal rent agreement has been executed, and the property remains in use without compliance with legal and administrative protocols.

The chairman of the committee emphasised that such continued unauthorised use of government property is unacceptable. The panel reiterated that a compliance report must be submitted without delay and directed that either rent be recovered at the prescribed government rates or the premises be vacated immediately. It was stressed that both ministries must proactively resolve the issue internally and avoid further delay in the implementation of the decision.

In its review of the Kuchlak Housing Project in Quetta, being executed by the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHA-F), the Senate’s body was briefed that the project began in 2020 to develop 350 residential units across 86 acres, with infrastructure work awarded separately.

Despite bookings initiated in 2021, over 65 percent of the work remains incomplete, and several contractor-related delays have impacted delivery timelines. The committee expressed serious concern over the slow progress and lack of clarity in administrative cost evaluation, especially because many allottees had made significant financial sacrifices to secure homes under the scheme.

It was observed that continuing with the current subcontractor may be more cost-effective and time-saving. The committee was also informed that penalties had been imposed on defaulting contractors, including the National Logistic Cell (NLC), and the possibility of making direct payments to subcontractors was under active consideration.

The panel also received a comprehensive briefing on the issues surrounding former PWD employees following the department’s dissolution. The committee examined matters including non-payment of salaries, delays in induction, and failure by departments—particularly the CDA—to comply with the Federal Cabinet decision regarding their absorption, despite the transfer of salary budgets.

The committee expressed strong dissatisfaction with the prolonged administrative hurdles and directed the Ministry of Housing and Works to resolve all pending inductions and ensure that affected employees are posted, paid, and provided with proper retirement and pension benefits.

The panel’s chairman further emphasized that every department receiving employees must ensure their salaries are paid without excuse, and a systematic pension mechanism should be implemented to address long-standing dues, especially for retiring staff.

During discussions, the committee was also briefed on the issue of the 38-kanal Constantia Lodge property in Murree, where the original land file had been missing for years. The body was informed that, following consistent efforts, the file has now been recovered and the property officially stands in the name of the Ministry of Housing and Works. It was revealed that there had been a recent attempt to illegally occupy the site, and FIRs had been lodged against those involved.

The committee condemned the attempted encroachment and directed that the property be secured immediately, including the construction of a boundary wall, and all planning be initiated to utilize the land for public benefit.

The Chairman further instructed that the Commissioner and the Revenue Department take immediate action to safeguard government land and coordinate closely with the Ministry of Housing.

