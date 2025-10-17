BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
PHDEC organises workshop on garlic in Swabi

Published October 17, 2025

PESHAWAR: Garlic holds a significant place in culinary landscape throughout the world and is cherished for enhancing the flavor of diverse dishes. In Pakistan, garlic is cultivated on 13,500 hectares, primarily in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, with a production volume of around 115,000 tones.

Pakistan exports fresh and chilled garlic to various countries, with recent data showing a significant increase in export value, driven by strong performance in markets like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and the Malaysia.

Keeping in view its significance, the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) organised a workshop on “Exploring the Export Potential, Cultivation Practices and Future Outlook of Garlic”.

PHDEC hosted the workshop in Swabi, the major Garlic production hub in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The workshop focused on key areas including Integrated Pest Management (IPM), Integrated Nutrition Management (INM), crop diseases & Its control measures, R&D in developing high yielding garlic varieties by Agriculture Research Department (KPK), export potential of garlic varieties being produced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & export prospects for major importing countries with the aim of enhancing the quality, yield and export of this important vegetable.

