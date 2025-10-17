‘Over half of Karachi’s population deprived of clean drinking water’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said that the city has been in clutches of all type of crises — including acute water shortage, prolonged power outages, broken roads and skyrocketing street crimes since ages.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that more than half of Karachi’s population was deprived of clean drinking water, and people were yearning for even a drop.

He highlighted that three days ago, a major line ruptured at the North East Pumping Station, leaving large parts of the city — including Safura Town, Gulshan Town, Gulberg Town, North Nazimabad Town, and Liaquatabad Town —deprived of water.

Even after the construction of Hub Canal, the water crisis persists in District West, District Keamari, Korangi Town, SITE West, North Karachi, and Sector 7-D, he said, adding that despite the passage of 22 years, the failure to complete the K-IV Water Supply Project was a glaring example of the incompetence of successive governments.

He held the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) all responsible for the failure. None of them, during their respective tenures, increased Karachi’s water supply even by a single drop, he added.

The JI leader noted that Karachi needs 1,200 million gallons of water per day, while currently, only 650 million gallons per day are supplied to Karachi — and that too doesn’t reach the public due to pipeline bursts and leakages.

Talking about the infrastructure, particularly roads, he said, “The city’s infrastructure is in ruins — roads are broken, sewage is overflowing, and the sanitation system is collapsing. Despite this, the Sindh government allocated only Rs 3.2 billion for Karachi in the budget instead of the promised Rs 40 billion.”

On the occasion, he highlighted that the 26-kilometer Red Line BRT Project has become a nightmare for citizens. “The entire route is filled with pits and stagnant water, making life miserable for commuters. A month has passed since the last rainfall, yet water remains on several parts of University Road, turning it into a street-like mess.”

He said that the JI formed a special action committee and established a camp office to monitor the project, maintaining daily contact with relevant officials. He demanded that compensation be paid to affected business owners, adjacent roads be repaired, proper turns be built, and the project be completed at the earliest to provide relief to citizens.

“Jahangir Road, New Karachi 7000-Foot Road, and M.M. Alam Road are in disastrous condition — vehicles are overturning, yet the provincial government remains indifferent,” he said, adding that the mayor’s promise to repair major roads within 60 days “appears to be nothing but lip service.”

Monem Zafar also highlighted the issue of long-hours loadshedding in several areas of Karachi and recalled that some 22 years ago, the privatization of the power utility was justified with the promise of improved electricity supply, yet conditions have worsened.

“Despite paying KE Rs 900 billion over the past 20 years in subsidy, the federal government has failed to ensure uninterrupted electricity. Areas such as Korangi, Adam Nagar, Umar Colony, PECHS, Orangi Town, Baldia Town and Gulistan-e-Jauhar are still suffering up to 18 hours of load-shedding on daily basis.”

He condemned KE for collectively punishing entire neighbourhoods for electricity theft by a few individuals, saying this violates NEPRA regulations and court orders.

He said, “Fake billing worth Rs 50 billion is being carried out under dollar-based IPP-style agreements.”

The JI leader also shed light on deteriorating law and order situation in the city. He said, “Even police personnel are involved in short-term kidnappings. This year alone, 47,000 incidents of street crime have been reported — including 34,000 cases of motorcycle snatching and theft, and 13,000 mobile phone snatchings.”

“Recently, a 17-year-old youth named Irfan Magsi was kidnapped and shot dead, yet the authorities remain silent,” he added.

JI leaders Saifuddin Advocate, Zahid Askari, Najeeb Ayubi, Junaid Mukati, Imran Shahid and Sohaib Ahmed flanked Monem Zafar at the presser.

