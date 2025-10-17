GCCI team meets Indonesia’s Minister to explore investment scope

ISLAMABAD: President of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Jeehand Hoth, Thursday met with Indonesia’s Minister of Trade, Budi Santoso, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade cooperation, explore investment opportunities, and promote port-related collaboration between the two countries.

In this regard, details of the meeting have been shared by the GCCI from Jakarta here on Thursday.

During the meeting, President Jeehand Hoth highlighted Gwadar’s growing regional trade significance and the potential for a Pakistan–Indonesia business partnership. He said Gwadar Port is emerging as a new hub of regional trade, offering vast opportunities for Indonesian investors.

Minister Budi Santoso praised Gwadar’s development and Pakistan’s economic potential, stating that Indonesia welcomes the prospect of partnership with Gwadar within the framework of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He emphasized that both countries will work to establish direct connections between their private sectors to boost trade and investment.

President Jeehand Hoth also extended an invitation to the Indonesian business community to visit Gwadar under the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce’s business delegation programme, allowing them to witness the city’s economic activities and investment prospects firsthand.

Both sides agreed that Pakistan–Indonesia relations should not be limited to government-level cooperation, but must also be expanded through close collaboration between business communities.

Jeehand Hoth reaffirmed that Gwadar is the future economic gateway of the region, capable of benefiting all neighbouring countries. He reiterated GCCI’s commitment to taking practical steps toward building a sustainable trade partnership with Indonesia.

