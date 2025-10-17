BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 55,443 Increased By 247.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-17

Yemen’s Houthis say military chief killed in Israeli attack

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

SANAA: The military chief of Yemen’s Houthi rebels has been killed in an Israeli attack, the group said on Thursday, threatening revenge.

Major General Mohammed al-Ghamari died in “honourable battle against the Israeli enemy”, a military statement said, without giving further details.

His death was announced days into a ceasefire in the two-year Gaza war, during which the Houthis repeatedly attacked Israeli targets and cargo ships in the Red Sea.

Ghamari died alongside “companions” and his 13-year-old son, the Houthi statement said, without giving the date of the attack.

The Houthis’ general staff headquarters was among the targets of the last major Israeli air strikes on Yemen in late September, Israel’s military said at the time.

But Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on X on Thursday that Ghamari “died of his wounds” after a strike in late August that killed the Houthi prime minister and half his cabinet. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “eliminated among a series of terrorist commanders who sought to harm us — we will get to them all”, according to a post by his office.

The Houthis, part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, have traded attacks with Israeli and American forces during the Gaza war.

Their statement said they had carried out 758 military operations deploying 1,835 munitions, including drones and missiles, during their campaign.

Yemen Israeli attack Yemen’s Houthis

Comments

200 characters

Yemen’s Houthis say military chief killed in Israeli attack

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories