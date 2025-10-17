BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
World Food Day: Punjab pledges safe & nutritious food

Zahid Baig Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: On the occasion of ‘World Food Day 2025’, the Punjab government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food for all citizens, terming it a collective national responsibility.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Price Control, Salma Butt, and Director General Punjab Food Authority, Asim Javed, emphasized that protecting food quality, promoting public health, and curbing adulteration are central to the provincial government’s agenda under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab.

Salma Butt, in her message, said providing quality and safe food is a shared responsibility of all stakeholders. She stated that emergency measures are being taken to improve food quality and ensure access for the underprivileged. To provide relief to the public and make quality products available at affordable prices, the scope of Sahulat Bazaars is being expanded across Punjab.

She added the Punjab government’s farmer-friendly policies for the welfare and prosperity of farmers are being implemented rapidly. Kashthkar Bazaars (Farmer Markets), she said, will soon be visible throughout the province to ensure a better shopping environment and public convenience. Salma Butt noted that the Punjab Food Authority is actively working to ensure the availability of nutritious food for every individual.

Meanwhile, DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed said that food is not merely a means to fill the stomach; it is the foundation of generations’ health, better growth, and development. Highlighting the theme of World Food Day 2025 “food safety is a national and collective responsibility,” he said the authority, under the guidance of the chief minister, is working tirelessly on three key missions: Adulteration-Free Punjab, Food Safety Mission, and ‘Healthy Children, Healthy Punjab Mission.’

He said the authority is not only fighting adulteration but also confronting food terrorism, fraud, negligence, and apathy. Modern reforms in legislation and inspection systems are being introduced to ensure the supply of nutritious food, alongside public-friendly policies to promote innovation and welfare in the food sector.

Asim Javed warned that the rising trend of fast food has become a serious threat to the health of the younger generation, stressing the need to reduce junk food consumption and promote healthy eating habits. He added that the Punjab Food Authority is conducting public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about nutritious food, a vital need of the time and remains active round the clock to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food.

