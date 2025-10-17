KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 16, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-2 Uog Disc Apline Marine 14-10-2025
Harriet G Mogas Services
B-1 Solar Disc Gac 15-10-2025
Suzanne Base Oil Pakistan
B-4 Morning Load Rice Evergreen Sip 06-10-2025
& Logistics
B-5 Infinity K Disc Waterlink 08-10-2025
Sugar Pakistan
B-8/B-9 Celsius Dis/Load Oceansea 15-10-2025
Emmen Containers Shipping
B-10/B-11 Erlin Disc Seahawks 12-10-2025
General Asia Global
Cargo
B-11/B-12 Kouros Disc Bulk Shipping 10-10-2025
Diamond (Dap) Agencies
B-13/B-14 Union Load Bulk Shipping 14-10-2025
Explorer Clinkers Agencies
B-14/B-15 Dolphin 707 Disc Seahawks 15-10-2025
General Asia Global
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Florencia Disc Sugar Bulk Shipping 08-10-2025
Agencies
Nmb-1 Habibl Load Rice N.S.Shipping 28-08-2025
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25 Bbc Leer Disc Gulf Maritime 12-10-2025
General Services
Cargo
B-26/B-27 Oocl Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 14-10-2025
Jakarta Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Msc Jewel Dis/Load Msc Agency 14-10-2025
Containers Pakistan
Sapt-4 Kmtc Dis/Load United Marine 15-10-2025
Chennai Containers Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kmtc Citrine 16-10-2025 Dis/Load United Marine
Containers Agencies
Solar Suzann 16-10-2025 Disc Base Oil Gac Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sc Citrine 16-10-2025 D/3200 Base Oil Alpine Marine
Services
Hmm Sky 16-10-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Toyo Peony 16-10-2025 L/1000 Cement Tradelink
International
Seamec Gallant 16-10-2025 L/25000 Crystal Sea
Barite Lumps Services
He Run
Xiang Mao 17-10-2025 D/L Container Star Shipping
Hui Fa 17-10-2025 D/L Container -
Dolphin 707 17-10-2025 L/21000 Cement Evergreen Ship
& Logistics
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern
Practise 16-10-2025 Container Ship -
M.T.Shalamar 16-10-2025 Tanker -
Putuoshan 16-10-2025 Tanker -
Ts Keelung 16-10-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Kouros Cement/Rice Bulk Shipp Oct 13th, 2025
Leader
MW-2 Istanbul-M Sugar Bags PNSC Oct 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Sheng Palm oil Alpine Oct 14th, 2025
Huang
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sirtaki Gasoline Alpine Oct 16th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Meghna Rice Crystal Oct 11th, 2025
Sun Sea Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Zekreet LNG GSA Oct 15th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Avon LPG M Oct 15th, 2025
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Kaisa-1 LPG M Oct 15th, 2025
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC Oct 16th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Kaisa-1 LPG M International Oct 16th, 2025
Sheng Huang Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Tia-V Container MSC PAK Oct 16th, 2025
Vega Falktind Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Waiting for Berths
RC Aspelia Sugar Sea Trade Shipp -do-
Stoja Iron ORE Crystal Sea Serv -do-
Grawd Ace-10 Condensate Alpine -do-
Venus-9 LPG M International -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Onyx LPG M International Oct 16th, 2025
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments