KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 16, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-2 Uog Disc Apline Marine 14-10-2025 Harriet G Mogas Services B-1 Solar Disc Gac 15-10-2025 Suzanne Base Oil Pakistan B-4 Morning Load Rice Evergreen Sip 06-10-2025 & Logistics B-5 Infinity K Disc Waterlink 08-10-2025 Sugar Pakistan B-8/B-9 Celsius Dis/Load Oceansea 15-10-2025 Emmen Containers Shipping B-10/B-11 Erlin Disc Seahawks 12-10-2025 General Asia Global Cargo B-11/B-12 Kouros Disc Bulk Shipping 10-10-2025 Diamond (Dap) Agencies B-13/B-14 Union Load Bulk Shipping 14-10-2025 Explorer Clinkers Agencies B-14/B-15 Dolphin 707 Disc Seahawks 15-10-2025 General Asia Global Cargo B-16/B-17 Florencia Disc Sugar Bulk Shipping 08-10-2025 Agencies Nmb-1 Habibl Load Rice N.S.Shipping 28-08-2025 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25 Bbc Leer Disc Gulf Maritime 12-10-2025 General Services Cargo B-26/B-27 Oocl Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 14-10-2025 Jakarta Containers ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Msc Jewel Dis/Load Msc Agency 14-10-2025 Containers Pakistan Sapt-4 Kmtc Dis/Load United Marine 15-10-2025 Chennai Containers Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kmtc Citrine 16-10-2025 Dis/Load United Marine Containers Agencies Solar Suzann 16-10-2025 Disc Base Oil Gac Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sc Citrine 16-10-2025 D/3200 Base Oil Alpine Marine Services Hmm Sky 16-10-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Toyo Peony 16-10-2025 L/1000 Cement Tradelink International Seamec Gallant 16-10-2025 L/25000 Crystal Sea Barite Lumps Services He Run Xiang Mao 17-10-2025 D/L Container Star Shipping Hui Fa 17-10-2025 D/L Container - Dolphin 707 17-10-2025 L/21000 Cement Evergreen Ship & Logistics ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Northern Practise 16-10-2025 Container Ship - M.T.Shalamar 16-10-2025 Tanker - Putuoshan 16-10-2025 Tanker - Ts Keelung 16-10-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Kouros Cement/Rice Bulk Shipp Oct 13th, 2025 Leader MW-2 Istanbul-M Sugar Bags PNSC Oct 7th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Sheng Palm oil Alpine Oct 14th, 2025 Huang ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sirtaki Gasoline Alpine Oct 16th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Meghna Rice Crystal Oct 11th, 2025 Sun Sea Ship ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Zekreet LNG GSA Oct 15th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Avon LPG M Oct 15th, 2025 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Kaisa-1 LPG M Oct 15th, 2025 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC Oct 16th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Kaisa-1 LPG M International Oct 16th, 2025 Sheng Huang Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Tia-V Container MSC PAK Oct 16th, 2025 Vega Falktind Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Waiting for Berths RC Aspelia Sugar Sea Trade Shipp -do- Stoja Iron ORE Crystal Sea Serv -do- Grawd Ace-10 Condensate Alpine -do- Venus-9 LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Onyx LPG M International Oct 16th, 2025 =============================================================================

