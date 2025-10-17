BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
Markets Print 2025-10-17

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 16, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-2              Uog            Disc           Apline Marine      14-10-2025
                  Harriet G      Mogas          Services
B-1               Solar          Disc           Gac                15-10-2025
                  Suzanne        Base Oil       Pakistan
B-4               Morning        Load Rice      Evergreen Sip      06-10-2025
                                                & Logistics
B-5               Infinity K     Disc           Waterlink          08-10-2025
                                 Sugar          Pakistan
B-8/B-9           Celsius        Dis/Load       Oceansea           15-10-2025
                  Emmen          Containers     Shipping
B-10/B-11         Erlin          Disc           Seahawks           12-10-2025
                                 General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-11/B-12         Kouros         Disc           Bulk Shipping      10-10-2025
                  Diamond        (Dap)          Agencies
B-13/B-14         Union          Load           Bulk Shipping      14-10-2025
                  Explorer       Clinkers       Agencies
B-14/B-15         Dolphin 707    Disc           Seahawks           15-10-2025
                                 General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Florencia      Disc Sugar     Bulk Shipping      08-10-2025
                                                Agencies
Nmb-1             Habibl         Load Rice      N.S.Shipping       28-08-2025
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25              Bbc Leer       Disc           Gulf Maritime      12-10-2025
                                 General        Services
                                 Cargo
B-26/B-27         Oocl           Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      14-10-2025
                  Jakarta        Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Msc Jewel      Dis/Load       Msc Agency         14-10-2025
                                 Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-4            Kmtc           Dis/Load       United Marine      15-10-2025
                  Chennai        Containers     Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kmtc Citrine      16-10-2025     Dis/Load                       United Marine
                                 Containers                          Agencies
Solar Suzann      16-10-2025     Disc Base Oil                   Gac Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sc Citrine        16-10-2025     D/3200 Base Oil                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Hmm Sky           16-10-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Toyo Peony        16-10-2025     L/1000 Cement                      Tradelink
                                                                International
Seamec Gallant    16-10-2025     L/25000                          Crystal Sea
                                 Barite Lumps                        Services
He Run
Xiang Mao         17-10-2025     D/L Container                  Star Shipping
Hui Fa            17-10-2025     D/L Container                              -
Dolphin 707       17-10-2025     L/21000 Cement                Evergreen Ship
                                                                  & Logistics
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern
Practise          16-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
M.T.Shalamar      16-10-2025     Tanker                                     -
Putuoshan         16-10-2025     Tanker                                     -
Ts Keelung        16-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Kouros         Cement/Rice    Bulk Shipp     Oct 13th, 2025
                  Leader
MW-2              Istanbul-M     Sugar Bags     PNSC            Oct 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Sheng          Palm oil       Alpine         Oct 14th, 2025
                  Huang
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sirtaki        Gasoline       Alpine         Oct 16th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Meghna         Rice           Crystal        Oct 11th, 2025
                  Sun                           Sea Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Zekreet        LNG            GSA            Oct 15th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Avon           LPG            M              Oct 15th, 2025
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Kaisa-1        LPG            M              Oct 15th, 2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                           Oct 16th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Kaisa-1           LPG            M International               Oct 16th, 2025
Sheng Huang       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Tia-V         Container      MSC PAK                       Oct 16th, 2025
Vega Falktind     Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping             Waiting for Berths
RC Aspelia        Sugar          Sea Trade Shipp                         -do-
Stoja             Iron ORE       Crystal Sea Serv                        -do-
Grawd Ace-10      Condensate     Alpine                                  -do-
Venus-9           LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Onyx              LPG            M International               Oct 16th, 2025
=============================================================================

