BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 55,443 Increased By 247.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 16, 2025
Markets

India markets regulator aims to boost institutional participation in commodity markets, chair says

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 07:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s markets regulator aims to boost institutional participation in the country’s agriculture and non-agriculture commodity markets to make them more attractive for hedging, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

“We are looking to enhance institutional participation to make this market more attractive for hedging,” Pandey said during a speech at the Bloomberg Forum for Investment Management.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has been looking to strengthen the country’s commodities markets and had said it will engage with the government on permitting banks, and pension funds to trade commodities.

“Deepening our cash equities market and improving the derivatives market is a high priority for us,” Pandey said during the event, according to a statement from SEBI.

The regulator had said in August it was also considering extending equity derivatives contract tenures and limiting who can trade.

It is looking to improve the quality of the derivatives market by extending the tenure and maturity of such contracts, whole-time member Ananth Narayan said in July.

The regulator is also exploring bond derivatives to make the corporate bond market more accessible, Pandey said.



