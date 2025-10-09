SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $20mn to $14.42bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $20 million on a weekly basis, reaching $14.42 billion as of October 3, 2025, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.81 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at $5.39 billion.

“During the week ended on 03-Oct-2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 20 million to US$ 14,420.1 million,” the central bank said in its statement.

“During the week, SBP has executed external debt repayments including repayment of Pakistan Sovereign Euro Bond of US$500 million,” it added.

Last week, the central bank’s FX reserves had increased by $21 million.