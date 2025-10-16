BML 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.24%)
BOP 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.18%)
CPHL 92.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
DCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
DGKC 244.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FFL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.9%)
GCIL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.16%)
HUBC 221.02 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (1.37%)
KEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (9.15%)
KOSM 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.97%)
MLCF 102.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.45%)
NBP 211.76 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.57%)
PAEL 56.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.88%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
PPL 185.73 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.58%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.22%)
PRL 37.44 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.81%)
PTC 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.95%)
SNGP 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.88%)
TREET 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.05%)
BR100 17,411 Increased By 46.8 (0.27%)
BR30 55,556 Increased By 360.1 (0.65%)
KSE100 165,757 Increased By 70.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 50,929 Increased By 5.8 (0.01%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ford to recall over 59,000 US vehicles over fire risks, NHTSA says

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 12:57pm

Ford Motor is recalling 59,006 vehicles that are equipped with engine block heaters for fire risks, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The U.S. auto regulator said the engine block heater in certain vehicles may crack and develop a coolant leak, causing it to short-circuit.

The recall covers certain vehicles, including the Lincoln MKC, Explorer, Fusion, Bronco Sport, and Maverick vehicles, NHTSA added.

Ford was not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall, according to the NHTSA notice.

Ford Motor US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Comments

200 characters

Ford to recall over 59,000 US vehicles over fire risks, NHTSA says

Nepra gives the go-ahead to effect CTBCM

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb showcases Pakistan’s investment potential to US DFC

Pak-Kazakh joint military exercise Dostarym-V underway:ISPR

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Pakistan claim second spot in World Test Championship after victory over Proteas

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

Punjab govt seeks ban on ‘extremist group,’ announces crackdown on hate speech

Oil up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying from Russia

Read more stories