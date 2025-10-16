Ford to recall over 59,000 US vehicles over fire risks, NHTSA says

Ford Motor is recalling 59,006 vehicles that are equipped with engine block heaters for fire risks, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The U.S. auto regulator said the engine block heater in certain vehicles may crack and develop a coolant leak, causing it to short-circuit.

The recall covers certain vehicles, including the Lincoln MKC, Explorer, Fusion, Bronco Sport, and Maverick vehicles, NHTSA added.

Ford was not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall, according to the NHTSA notice.