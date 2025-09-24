BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BOP 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
CNERGY 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.88%)
CPHL 98.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.97%)
DCL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 257.70 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (1.93%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.29%)
FFL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
GCIL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 214.16 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (2.02%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 108.06 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.02%)
NBP 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PAEL 54.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
PIBTL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.92%)
POWER 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
PPL 194.90 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.41%)
PREMA 49.12 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.72%)
PRL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.22%)
PTC 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
SNGP 139.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.44%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.2%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
TPLP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
TREET 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.19%)
TRG 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.85%)
BR100 16,427 Increased By 130.2 (0.8%)
BR30 53,749 Increased By 1103.3 (2.1%)
KSE100 158,901 Increased By 956.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 48,444 Increased By 291.4 (0.61%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ford to recall over 115,500 US vehicles due to steering column defect

  • Ford dealers will inspect and repair or replace the faulty component free of charge, NHTSA said in the notice
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 01:39pm

Ford Motor Co is recalling 115,539 vehicles in the US due to a defect that could cause the steering column’s upper shaft to detach, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The issue, which can potentially lead to a loss of steering control, affects vehicles from model years 2020 through 2021, and includes F-250, F-350, and F-450 vehicles, the US auto safety regulator said.

Ford dealers will inspect and repair or replace the faulty component free of charge, NHTSA said in the notice.

Ford Ford Motor Harrison Ford

Comments

200 characters

Ford to recall over 115,500 US vehicles due to steering column defect

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt gives $30 billion export target to pharma industry, pushes for local vaccine manufacturing

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Pakistan’s Cnergyico orders second US oil cargo, eyes more

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Trump meets Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Read more stories