BML 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.84%)
BOP 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.81%)
CPHL 92.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.95%)
DCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
DGKC 244.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.13%)
FCCL 57.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FFL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
GCIL 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.12%)
HUBC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.4%)
KEL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (8.89%)
KOSM 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.34%)
MLCF 102.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.37%)
NBP 211.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.57%)
PAEL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.68%)
POWER 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
PPL 185.74 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.59%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.22%)
PRL 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
PTC 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.92%)
SNGP 132.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
SSGC 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.13%)
TREET 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TRG 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.2%)
BR100 17,402 Increased By 37.8 (0.22%)
BR30 55,512 Increased By 316.6 (0.57%)
KSE100 165,584 Decreased By -102.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 50,854 Decreased By -69 (-0.14%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt seeks ban on ‘extremist group,’ announces crackdown on hate speech

  • Those involved in police officials' martyrdom, destruction of property to face terrorism charges
BR Web Desk Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 12:42pm
Police officers and supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) run amid tear gas fired by police during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore on October 10, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Police officers and supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) run amid tear gas fired by police during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore on October 10, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has decided to recommend that the federal government impose a ban on an “extremist party” and launch a major crackdown on hate speech, illegal weapons, and individuals involved in lawlessness.

The development comes amid ongoing protests by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in different parts of Punjab and a couple of days after violent confrontation between law enforcers and TLP supporters in Muridke, on the outskirts of Lahore.

The TLP march to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza has turned into pitched battles with the Punjab police and Rangers, leaving main roads to Rawalpindi and Islamabad blocked and public transport suspended, bringing life to a standstill and causing immense hardship to citizens. Several TLP activists were reportedly killed, and many police officers were critically injured in the clashes.

Following a special meeting chaired by CM Maryam, the provincial government issued a statement outlining a series of tough measures.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi, 3,500 workers booked over violent protests

As per details, without mentioning name of any party, the Punjab government said it will formally recommend the federal government to ban the extremist party.

The leadership of the extremist party should be placed on the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

All assets and properties belonging to the extremist party should be transferred to the Auqaf (Religious Endowments) Department. There will be a complete ban on their posters, banners, and advertisements.

The party’s bank accounts should be frozen, and their social media accounts should be shut down.

Moreover, the government has decided to take stringent action against lawbreakers across the province.

Individuals involved in hate speech, incitement, and lawlessness will be arrested, it said.

Those involved in the martyrdom of police officials and the destruction of property will face terrorism charges.

“Strictest action will be taken against violations of the Loudspeaker Act,” it added.

The penalty for illegal possession of weapons has been significantly enhanced. It will now be a non-bailable offense punishable by 14 years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs2 million, the provincial government said.

The government has ordered the immediate recovery of illegal weapons and mandated the inspection of stock held by all licensed arms dealers.

In separate decisions, the Punjab government also approved steps regarding foreign residents.

According to details shared by the PRO to Punjab chief minister, a decision has been made to bring Afghan citizens into the tax net.

A combing operation will be conducted against illegally residing foreigners.

Punjab government Punjab govt TLP protest TLP protests Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz TLP activists TLP protesters TLP chief Saad Rizvi Punjab govt seeks ban

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt seeks ban on ‘extremist group,’ announces crackdown on hate speech

Nepra gives the go-ahead to effect CTBCM

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb showcases Pakistan’s investment potential to US DFC

Pak-Kazakh joint military exercise Dostarym-V underway:ISPR

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Pakistan claim second spot in World Test Championship after victory over Proteas

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

Oil up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying from Russia

Read more stories