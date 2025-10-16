Punjab govt seeks ban on ‘extremist group,’ announces crackdown on hate speech

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has decided to recommend that the federal government impose a ban on an “extremist party” and launch a major crackdown on hate speech, illegal weapons, and individuals involved in lawlessness.

The development comes amid ongoing protests by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in different parts of Punjab and a couple of days after violent confrontation between law enforcers and TLP supporters in Muridke, on the outskirts of Lahore.

The TLP march to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza has turned into pitched battles with the Punjab police and Rangers, leaving main roads to Rawalpindi and Islamabad blocked and public transport suspended, bringing life to a standstill and causing immense hardship to citizens. Several TLP activists were reportedly killed, and many police officers were critically injured in the clashes.

Following a special meeting chaired by CM Maryam, the provincial government issued a statement outlining a series of tough measures.

As per details, without mentioning name of any party, the Punjab government said it will formally recommend the federal government to ban the extremist party.

The leadership of the extremist party should be placed on the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

All assets and properties belonging to the extremist party should be transferred to the Auqaf (Religious Endowments) Department. There will be a complete ban on their posters, banners, and advertisements.

The party’s bank accounts should be frozen, and their social media accounts should be shut down.

Moreover, the government has decided to take stringent action against lawbreakers across the province.

Individuals involved in hate speech, incitement, and lawlessness will be arrested, it said.

Those involved in the martyrdom of police officials and the destruction of property will face terrorism charges.

“Strictest action will be taken against violations of the Loudspeaker Act,” it added.

The penalty for illegal possession of weapons has been significantly enhanced. It will now be a non-bailable offense punishable by 14 years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs2 million, the provincial government said.

The government has ordered the immediate recovery of illegal weapons and mandated the inspection of stock held by all licensed arms dealers.

In separate decisions, the Punjab government also approved steps regarding foreign residents.

According to details shared by the PRO to Punjab chief minister, a decision has been made to bring Afghan citizens into the tax net.

A combing operation will be conducted against illegally residing foreigners.