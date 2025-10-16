BML 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.84%)
BOP 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.81%)
CPHL 92.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.95%)
DCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
DGKC 244.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.13%)
FCCL 57.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FFL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
GCIL 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.12%)
HUBC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.4%)
KEL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (8.89%)
KOSM 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.34%)
MLCF 102.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.37%)
NBP 211.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.57%)
PAEL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.68%)
POWER 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
PPL 185.74 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.59%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.22%)
PRL 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
PTC 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.92%)
SNGP 132.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
SSGC 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.13%)
TREET 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TRG 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.2%)
BR100 17,402 Increased By 37.8 (0.22%)
BR30 55,512 Increased By 316.6 (0.57%)
KSE100 165,584 Decreased By -102.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 50,854 Decreased By -69 (-0.14%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Marnus Labuschagne slams another big century to send Ashes message

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2025 11:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Run-hungry Marnus Labuschagne slammed his fourth century in five innings Thursday to make an emphatic case to be in Australia’s side for the opening Ashes Test against England.

The Queensland captain was dropped ahead of Australia’s mid-year Test tour of the West Indies after an extended lean spell.

But he has come roaring back to stake his claim to be part of the team that pads up in Perth on November 21.

Batting at three, he crunched 159 off 197 balls against South Australia, while Test opener Usman Khawaja hit a composed 46.

Labuschagne’s ton backed up the 160 he made in the opening Sheffield Shield round against Tasmania. He has also blitzed two 50-over centuries this season.

The 31-year-old opened with Khawaja in June’s losing World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s.

But a growing chorus of former greats, led by David Warner and Matthew Hayden, are adamant he should revert to his usual spot at number three.

That would mean all-rounder Cameron Green shifts back to six and Beau Webster misses out in Perth, with the question of who opens with Khawaja still to be resolved.

Incumbent opener Sam Konstas’s quest to retain his spot has not gone well. After a forgettable West Indies series, the 20-year-old was dismissed for a four-ball duck playing for New South Wales against Victoria on Wednesday.

He made only four and 14 against Western Australia last week, leaving selectors with plenty to ponder.

World Test Championship Ashes test Ashes Test against England ICC World Test Championship 2025 27

Comments

200 characters

Marnus Labuschagne slams another big century to send Ashes message

Nepra gives the go-ahead to effect CTBCM

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb showcases Pakistan’s investment potential to US DFC

Pak-Kazakh joint military exercise Dostarym-V underway:ISPR

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Pakistan claim second spot in World Test Championship after victory over Proteas

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

Punjab govt seeks ban on ‘extremist group,’ announces crackdown on hate speech

Oil up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying from Russia

Read more stories