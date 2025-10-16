Marnus Labuschagne slams another big century to send Ashes message

SYDNEY: Run-hungry Marnus Labuschagne slammed his fourth century in five innings Thursday to make an emphatic case to be in Australia’s side for the opening Ashes Test against England.

The Queensland captain was dropped ahead of Australia’s mid-year Test tour of the West Indies after an extended lean spell.

But he has come roaring back to stake his claim to be part of the team that pads up in Perth on November 21.

Batting at three, he crunched 159 off 197 balls against South Australia, while Test opener Usman Khawaja hit a composed 46.

Labuschagne’s ton backed up the 160 he made in the opening Sheffield Shield round against Tasmania. He has also blitzed two 50-over centuries this season.

The 31-year-old opened with Khawaja in June’s losing World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s.

But a growing chorus of former greats, led by David Warner and Matthew Hayden, are adamant he should revert to his usual spot at number three.

That would mean all-rounder Cameron Green shifts back to six and Beau Webster misses out in Perth, with the question of who opens with Khawaja still to be resolved.

Incumbent opener Sam Konstas’s quest to retain his spot has not gone well. After a forgettable West Indies series, the 20-year-old was dismissed for a four-ball duck playing for New South Wales against Victoria on Wednesday.

He made only four and 14 against Western Australia last week, leaving selectors with plenty to ponder.