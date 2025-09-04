BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
BOP 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.09%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.23%)
DCL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
DGKC 214.23 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (2.06%)
FCCL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.3%)
FFL 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
GCIL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.61%)
HUBC 178.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.92%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.28%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.16%)
NBP 155.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.07%)
PAEL 51.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.41%)
PPL 181.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PREMA 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.14%)
PRL 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (5.18%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
SNGP 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
SSGC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.64%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.56%)
TRG 60.21 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (4.12%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,607 Increased By 59.2 (0.38%)
BR30 46,250 Increased By 396.2 (0.86%)
KSE100 152,742 Increased By 540 (0.35%)
KSE30 46,515 Increased By 161.3 (0.35%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Labuschagne stops obsessing over technique in bid to reclaim Test spot

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 01:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: Marnus Labuschagne is devoting less time to perfecting his technique and is instead taking a more relaxed approach to the game as he bids to reclaim his Test spot for the Ashes series against England, the Australia batter said on Wednesday.

The former top-ranked batter played his 58th Test in the World Test Championship final against eventual winners South Africa in June before Australia dropped him for the subsequent three-Test series in West Indies.

He played the 50-overs home series against South Africa last month but is keen to get back to the Australia side for the Ashes opener in Perth from November 21.

“My technique, over time, hasn’t been where I wanted it to be, and probably there’s been a little bit too much time and focus going into trying to get that right, rather than just playing with what I’ve got,” he told a Cricket Australia website.

South Africa’s Maharaj, Markram punish England in seven-wicket win

“But it’s been a nice time to reset, be able to recalibrate and go, ‘Okay I missed that West Indies series, how am I going to get myself ready to play the Ashes?’ “That’s obviously the ultimate goal – to be back in that team come the first Test.”

The 31-year-old managed only one century in 53 innings before losing his place in the Test side. All-rounder Cameron Green would have to move down the order if Labuschagne comes back into his favoured number three spot.

“Two years ago I was one of the best batters in the world,” Labuschagne said.

“You know that it’s there and you know you’ve just got to go back to the (drawing) board and find that consistency, that mental clarity, to go out there and perform.”

Marnus Labuschagne World Test Championship Ashes series Ashes series against England

Comments

200 characters

Labuschagne stops obsessing over technique in bid to reclaim Test spot

Buying spree continues at PSX, KSE-100 crosses 153,000 level

ATC Lahore grants bail to Aleema’s son Shershah Khan

Sazgar to rollout TANK-500, CANNON PHEVs by March 2026

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Pakistanis to witness ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday night

Floods disrupt food supply chain, trigger price surge in Pakistan; inflation outlook under threat

PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

PPL discovers oil & gas reserves in Punjab

Switching to renewables: Saif Textile to install 10MW solar power system

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Read more stories