BML 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.98%)
BOP 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.05%)
CPHL 92.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1%)
DCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
DGKC 244.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
FFL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
GCIL 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.12%)
HUBC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.4%)
KEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (9.15%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.34%)
MLCF 103.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.52%)
NBP 211.76 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.57%)
PAEL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.88%)
POWER 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
PPL 185.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.6%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.22%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.7%)
PTC 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.95%)
SNGP 132.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.88%)
TREET 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.05%)
BR100 17,402 Increased By 37.8 (0.22%)
BR30 55,512 Increased By 316.6 (0.57%)
KSE100 165,721 Increased By 34.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 50,909 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.03%)
TSMC Q3 profit jumps 39.1% to record, beats expectations

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 11:24am

TAIPEI: TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, posted a 39.1% jump in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts and hitting a record as it benefited from surging demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, saw July-September net profit rise to T$452.3 billion ($14.76 billion).

The profit handily beat a T$417.7 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

