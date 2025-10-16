BML 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.98%)
BOP 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.05%)
CPHL 92.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1%)
DCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
DGKC 244.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
FFL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
GCIL 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.12%)
HUBC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.4%)
KEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (9.15%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.34%)
MLCF 103.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.52%)
NBP 211.76 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.57%)
PAEL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.88%)
POWER 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
PPL 185.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.6%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.22%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.7%)
PTC 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.95%)
SNGP 132.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.88%)
TREET 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TRG 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.05%)
BR100 17,402 Increased By 37.8 (0.22%)
BR30 55,512 Increased By 316.6 (0.57%)
KSE100 165,721 Increased By 34.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 50,909 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.03%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nestle to axe 16,000 jobs as new CEO targets sales growth

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 11:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nestle will axe 16,000 jobs as it tries to raise sales volumes, new CEO Philipp Navratil said on Thursday, as the world’s largest packaged food company reported better-than-expected sales growth thanks to pricing-led upticks in coffee and confectionery.

Navratil, the former head of Nespresso, replaced Laurent Freixe, who was fired in September as chief executive over an undisclosed relationship with a direct report.

Nestle has endured an unprecedented period of managerial turmoil, with Chairman Paul Bulcke stepping down early to make way for former Inditex chief Pablo Isla two weeks later.

A 1.5% rise in real internal growth (RIG) - a measure of sales volumes - in the third quarter, well above analysts’ expectations of a 0.3% rise, may offer Navratil breathing space as he looks to make his mark following his sudden promotion.

As Nestle tries to become more efficient, Navratil said there would be 12,000 white collar job cuts, in addition to a further 4,000 headcount reduction as part of ongoing initiatives in manufacturing and supply chain.

Nestle employs around 277,000 people worldwide.

The Swiss maker of KitKat chocolate bars, Nespresso coffee and Maggi seasoning has been fighting to reignite stalling sales growth and arrest a steep share price slide as costs have risen and debt levels have climbed amid rising investor pressure.

Navratil said driving RIG-led growth was Nestle’s top priority and that it would raise its costs savings target to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.77 billion) from 2.5 billion francs by the end of 2027.

“We are fostering a culture that embraces a performance mindset, that does not accept losing market share, and where winning is rewarded,” Navratil said in a statement. “The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster.”

Nestle Philipp Navratil KitKat chocolate

Comments

200 characters

Nestle to axe 16,000 jobs as new CEO targets sales growth

Nepra gives the go-ahead to effect CTBCM

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb showcases Pakistan’s investment potential to US DFC

Pak-Kazakh joint military exercise Dostarym-V underway:ISPR

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Pakistan claim second spot in World Test Championship after victory over Proteas

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

Punjab govt seeks ban on ‘extremist group,’ announces crackdown on hate speech

Oil up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying from Russia

Read more stories