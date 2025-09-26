Flood-hit people: Nestlé Pakistan extends 63,000 litres of water to PRCS

ISLAMABAD: Nestlé Pakistan extended donation of 63,000 litres of drinking water, under the employees’ voluntary program Nestlé Cares, to support Pakistan Red Crescent Society’s (PRCS) relief efforts for flood affected vulnerable communities.

Talking at the event, Jason Avanceña, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Our contribution to PRCS is a result of an internal voluntary donation drive by employees under our Nestlé Care’s program, that was matched 1:1 by the company. Staying true to our values of being a force for good, Nestlé and its employees care deeply for the communities affected by floods, and we believe we have an essential role to play during times of crisis,” he said.

