BML 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.37%)
BOP 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.05%)
CPHL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.89%)
DCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
DGKC 244.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
FFL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
GCIL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.16%)
HUBC 221.17 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (1.44%)
KEL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.02%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.23%)
MLCF 102.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.43%)
NBP 211.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.54%)
PAEL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.48%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
PPL 185.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.68%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.22%)
PRL 37.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.78%)
PTC 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.19%)
SNGP 132.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
SSGC 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.88%)
TREET 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
TRG 75.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.05%)
BR100 17,433 Increased By 69.4 (0.4%)
BR30 55,623 Increased By 427.4 (0.77%)
KSE100 165,813 Increased By 126.4 (0.08%)
KSE30 50,933 Increased By 10 (0.02%)
Markets

Private banks lead India stock benchmarks higher at open

  • The Nifty 50 rose 0.39% to 25,422.80, while the BSE Sensex added 0.41% to 82,938.89
Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 11:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks opened higher on Thursday, driven by gains in private banks after Axis Bank posted better-than-expected net interest margins and a pickup in loan and deposit growth.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.39% to 25,422.80, while the BSE Sensex added 0.41% to 82,938.89 as of 9:30 a.m. IST.

Fifteen of the 16 major sector logged gains at open. Private banks climbed 1%, led by a 3% jump in Axis Bank.

Although the private lender posted a larger-than-expected drop in September-quarter profit, several analysts pointed to improved operating performance and asset quality as positive factors.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps gained 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

The two highest weighted stocks - HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank - advanced 0.6% each, while the third heaviest stock, Reliance Industries, added 0.5%.

The three companies will report their quarterly results later in the week.

