PPP leader Agha Siraj Durrani passes away

KARACHI: PPP leader and former speaker of the Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani passed away on Wednesday at the age of 72, according to a statement issued by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement released by the Sindh CM House, Shah expressed deep sorrow and grief over Durrani’s passing.

He described Durrani as “a sincere, loyal, and principled leader of the party,” noting that he played a vital role in strengthening the Sindh Assembly and stabilising democracy.

“Agha Siraj Durrani made public service the axis of his politics,” Shah said, offering condolences to the bereaved family. “The services of the late Agha Siraj Durrani will always be remembered,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the late Durrani for his services as the Sindh Assembly speaker, saying that his contributions to politics and public welfare would “always be remembered.”

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed “deep sorrow” over Durrani’s passing. “The president paid tribute to his political and public services, noting his role in strengthening democracy and serving the people of Sindh,” said a post by the Presidency on the social media platform X.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq described Durrani as a “wise and astute politician,” adding that his services for the promotion and strengthening of democracy would be remembered. “The void created by the passing of Agha Siraj Durrani will not be filled for a long time,” he remarked.

Born in 1953, Durrani completed his matriculation from Karachi’s St Patrick’s School in 1971 and subsequently earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Karachi, followed by an LLB degree from Sindh Muslim Law College.

Along with his elder brother, Agha Salahuddin, he contested the 1985 party-less elections held under General Ziaul Haq from Shikarpur but lost. In 1990, he was arrested on charges of embezzlement in several cases during Nawaz Sharif’s first government and remained in jail for some time. He served two consecutive terms as speaker of the Sindh Assembly — from 2013 to 2018 and again from 2018 to 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025