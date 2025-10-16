BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

Historical sites in Lahore: Project to improve traffic flow, remodel areas launched

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:12am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a project to improve traffic flow and remodel areas near historical sites in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Bilal Yasin chaired a meeting on Wednesday. On this occasion, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq and Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain briefed the participants about the expansion of Data Darbar and other proposed measures.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the redesigning of congested city areas following the approval of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Under the project, an operation will soon be launched to remove unnecessary encroachments and transport stands around Data Darbar.

Moreover, work will begin shortly to widen and beautify Ravi Road, Outfall Road, and Reti Gun Road. Also, a proposal for constructing an underpass near Nasir Bagh and Kacheri Chowk is under consideration.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister stated that the completion of the project from Lahore Railway Station to Azadi Chowk will enhance the inner city’s beauty and significantly improve traffic flow. He emphasised that reducing traffic congestion in the city is essential and that the Chief Minister is making people-centric decisions.

He further said that inner Lahore is the hub of economic activity, and projects like these will bring convenience to the business community. “Development around Railway Station and Data Darbar will be carried out on a sustainable model,” he added. WASA Punjab DG Tayyab Fareed and WASA MD Lahore Ghufran Ahmed were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore Punjab government traffic flow historical sites Bilal Yasin

Comments

200 characters

Historical sites in Lahore: Project to improve traffic flow, remodel areas launched

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories