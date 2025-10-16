Historical sites in Lahore: Project to improve traffic flow, remodel areas launched

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a project to improve traffic flow and remodel areas near historical sites in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Bilal Yasin chaired a meeting on Wednesday. On this occasion, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq and Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain briefed the participants about the expansion of Data Darbar and other proposed measures.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the redesigning of congested city areas following the approval of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Under the project, an operation will soon be launched to remove unnecessary encroachments and transport stands around Data Darbar.

Moreover, work will begin shortly to widen and beautify Ravi Road, Outfall Road, and Reti Gun Road. Also, a proposal for constructing an underpass near Nasir Bagh and Kacheri Chowk is under consideration.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister stated that the completion of the project from Lahore Railway Station to Azadi Chowk will enhance the inner city’s beauty and significantly improve traffic flow. He emphasised that reducing traffic congestion in the city is essential and that the Chief Minister is making people-centric decisions.

He further said that inner Lahore is the hub of economic activity, and projects like these will bring convenience to the business community. “Development around Railway Station and Data Darbar will be carried out on a sustainable model,” he added. WASA Punjab DG Tayyab Fareed and WASA MD Lahore Ghufran Ahmed were also present in the meeting.

