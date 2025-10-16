BML 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
Oct 16, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-16

Mercury-laden skin whitening creams business: CCP launches probe against firms involved

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched a nationwide probe against companies involved in making, marketing, and selling mercury-laden skin whitening creams. The move aims to protect consumers from serious health risks and to ensure fair competition in the cosmetics market.

The CCP’s Office of Fair Trade and Market Intelligence Unit found that several popular whitening products sold in markets and online contain dangerously high levels of mercury. Many of these products falsely claim to be safe and effective while hiding mercury content from their ingredient lists.

Mercury is a toxic chemical that can cause kidney damage, neurological disorders, and skin diseases. Its use in cosmetics is banned in most countries. Despite this, many whitening creams in Pakistan continue to use mercury under misleading labels such as “fairness,” “glow,” and “lightening.”

Under Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010, false or deceptive marketing is prohibited and can lead to penalties of up to PKR 75 million or 10 percent of annual turnover.

The Commission has initiated action against all those companies responsible for selling or promoting these harmful products. It warned that such practices not only endanger public health but also create unfair market advantages for violators.

Consumers are urged to stop using any whitening cream suspected of containing high level of mercury. Citizens are encouraged to report deceptive advertising or unsafe products through the CCP Online Complaint Portal at www.cc.gov.pk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Companies CCP Mercury laden skin whitening creams cosmetics market

