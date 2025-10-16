BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Gold extends record run past USD4,200 on rate-cut hopes, safe-haven fervour

Reuters Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:27am

NEW YORK: Gold prices breached USD4,200 per ounce for the first time on Wednesday, extending a record rally as rising interest rate cut bets and geopolitical jitters send investors flocking to the safe-haven metal. Spot gold rose 1.2percent to USD4,188.95 per ounce as of 08:53 a.m. ET (1253 GMT), after hitting an all-time high of USD4,217.95 earlier. US gold futures for December delivery gained 1percent to USD4,205.20.

“The metal has been on a tear, and it doesn’t look like it wants to stop... With US-China trade tensions being reignited in the last few days, investors have even more reason to hedge their long equity bets by diversifying into gold,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

Gold has surged nearly 58percent this year, driven by a confluence of factors including geopolitical tensions, rate-cut bets, central bank buying, de-dollarisation and strong ETF inflows. “With the USD5,000 handle now just USD800 away,

I wouldn’t bet against gold getting there eventually,” Razaqzada said, adding that a short-term correction is likely to shake out weaker hands and attract fresh dip buyers.

The dollar slipped against a basket of peers after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone on Tuesday, saying the US labour market remained mired in “low-hiring, low-firing doldrums.” Gold is considered a traditional hedge against uncertainty and inflation, and also thrives in low-rate environments as it is a non-yielding asset.

Traders are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut in October with a 98percent probability, followed by another cut in December, which is fully priced in at 100percent.

Adding to the safe-haven bid, US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering cutting some trade ties with China after both sides imposed tit-for-tat port fees this week. Markets are also watching the US government shutdown, which has halted official data and may cloud policymakers’ outlook abroad.

Silver climbed 2.5percent to USD52.75, following Tuesday’s record high of USD53.6. Silver’s surge is driven by a tight London supply, marked by extreme backwardation and record lease rates, but it could reverse quickly if shortages ease, Michael Brown, senior strategist at Pepperstone, said. Elsewhere, platinum climbed 0.9percent to USD1,651.85 and palladium rose 1.8percent to USD1,553.43.

