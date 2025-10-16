BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Senate chairman, Bosnia envoy talk to strengthen ties

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani held a meeting with the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Emin Cohodrevica at the Parliament House, said a press release on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing parliamentary cooperation, expanding economic partnerships, and promoting educational and cultural exchanges, along with other matters of mutual interest, the press release added.

The Chairman Senate said relations between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina are historic, friendly, and based on mutual respect, solidarity, and shared values, the statement said

The ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina thanked the government, the people, and the Parliament of Pakistan for their continued support.

