IK describes CM Afridi as his ‘opening batsman’

ISLAMABAD: The jailed former prime minister Imran Khan issued a defiant message on Wednesday, dubbing his newly elected chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi as his “opening batsman,” urging him to lead with “full confidence” and fearless ambition.

In a statement posted on X, Khan, who is also the founding chairman of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), praised the unwavering commitment of PTI lawmakers who unanimously supported his nominee, Afridi, as the new chief minister.

“The way our members stood by the party’s ideology and voted, without hesitation, for my nominee, Sohail Afridi, as chief minister, is truly commendable,” he added.

Paying special tribute to former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his repeated resignations to facilitate the transition, Khan described the smooth handover as proof that PTI’s ideology remains robust in KP.

He also took a strong stance against labelling PTI members as “traitors” for dissenting against government policies.

“PTI is the largest political party in the country, and to brand those associated with it as ‘traitors’ merely because they disagree with a particular policy is extremely dangerous,” he added.

He declared that, as a politician, it is his democratic right to critique any policy that undermines public interest, national integrity, or democratic principles.

Khan emphasised that he has always opposed and will continue to oppose any policy detrimental to the country’s interests.

Referring to a recent press conference by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, he stressed that the people of KP have entrusted PTI with their mandate.

“We are not accountable to the DG ISPR but to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said firmly, adding, “Therefore, we shall never act against the interests of Pakistan or its people.”

“The military is mine, just as the country and its people are mine,” he said, recalling his family’s deep military ties dating back to the 1965 war when many in his Zaman Park community served the nation.

Expressing sorrow over lives lost in the war on terror, he criticised the decades-long reliance on military operations in KP, which have failed to eradicate terrorism and often resulted in civilian casualties and displacement.

He called for a comprehensive, politically inclusive counterterrorism strategy involving all stakeholders: local tribal leaders, provincial and federal governments, and the Afghan government. “Without meaningful dialogue with Afghanistan, the issue of terrorism cannot be resolved,” he maintained.

Khan also condemned recent violence against peaceful protesters, drawing parallels between the treatment of Tehreek-e-Labbaik workers and PTI supporters.

He recalled the 26 November 2024 incident at D-Chowk where unarmed PTI activists were allegedly targeted by snipers. “I strongly condemn the inhumane violence and the shooting of unarmed citizens in the Muridke tragedy,” he added.

His message concluded with a call for the new KP government to adopt an effective strategy that ensures sustainable peace and fosters economic recovery in the province.

