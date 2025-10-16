Aurangzeb participates in Citi Macro Forum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, participated in the Citi Macro Forum organized by Citibank, on the sidelines of the ongoing World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings.

The forum was also attended by the Secretary of Finance and the Governor of the SBP as well.

Addressing the Forum, the Finance Minister briefed investors on the developments on the fiscal, monetary and external fronts.

He also underlined that positive momentum had been underpinned by effective stabilization measures, structural reforms, and tight monetary management.

The Minister highlighted successful negotiation of trade agreement with the United States, and further shared that the Staff Level Agreement had been reached with IMF.

Senator Aurangzeb also addressed questions of the investors during the Q&A session.

