Sindh govt leads in NAP implementation: spokesperson

KARACHI: Spokesperson for the government of Sindh, Sukhdev Hemnani has said that under the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Sindh continues to lead the way in implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) through progressive legislation, effective law enforcement and modern surveillance measures.

He noted that since 2014, the province has remained at the forefront of curbing extremism, drug trafficking and organized crime.

To ensure NAP implementation, Sindh has enacted the Sindh Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 2024, empowering provincial agencies to break the terror-crime nexus by taking action against organised drug networks. “Our efforts have led to major crackdowns on narcotics and the arrest of top-tier dealers across Sindh,” he said.

Hemnani stated that Sindh has also strengthened security through the Sindh Information of Temporary Residents Act, 2015, which regulates the stay and movement of non-permanent residents - reflecting a proactive approach to citizen protection.

He also noted that Sindh’s Smart Surveillance (S4) Project and the installation of ANPR and facial recognition cameras at toll plazas are transforming policing and vehicle tracking.

Sindh’s approach to countering extremism, Hemnani said, extends beyond policing to education, culture and institutional reform. “Sindh government has removed hate material from curricula, promoted lessons on tolerance and inclusion, and has taken an initiative to support films and media content that promotes harmony through its information department”, he added.

Hemnani highlighted that Sindh Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Act, 2025, further provides a framework for coordinated efforts to prevent radicalisation and strengthen social cohesion. “Having suffered from terrorism itself, PPP maintains a zero tolerance policy for extremist elements. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been the country’s strongest voice against terrorism and extremism and has consistently called for full implementation of NAP.”

While reaffirming PPP’s firm resolve to eradicate extremism, Hemnani observed that regrettably some political elements have deliberately chosen to overlook the threat posed by the terror-crime nexus due to political expediency. He added that Sindh government urges upon all provincial governments to ensure implementation of the National Action Plan, stressing that national unity and coordinated action with our LEAs are essential to defeating militancy, extremism and safeguarding Pakistan’s future. “Sindh government stands committed to full implementation of the National Action Plan through rule of law, peace and enduring national security.”

