BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

Sindh govt leads in NAP implementation: spokesperson

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Spokesperson for the government of Sindh, Sukhdev Hemnani has said that under the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Sindh continues to lead the way in implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) through progressive legislation, effective law enforcement and modern surveillance measures.

He noted that since 2014, the province has remained at the forefront of curbing extremism, drug trafficking and organized crime.

To ensure NAP implementation, Sindh has enacted the Sindh Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 2024, empowering provincial agencies to break the terror-crime nexus by taking action against organised drug networks. “Our efforts have led to major crackdowns on narcotics and the arrest of top-tier dealers across Sindh,” he said.

Hemnani stated that Sindh has also strengthened security through the Sindh Information of Temporary Residents Act, 2015, which regulates the stay and movement of non-permanent residents - reflecting a proactive approach to citizen protection.

He also noted that Sindh’s Smart Surveillance (S4) Project and the installation of ANPR and facial recognition cameras at toll plazas are transforming policing and vehicle tracking.

Sindh’s approach to countering extremism, Hemnani said, extends beyond policing to education, culture and institutional reform. “Sindh government has removed hate material from curricula, promoted lessons on tolerance and inclusion, and has taken an initiative to support films and media content that promotes harmony through its information department”, he added.

Hemnani highlighted that Sindh Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Act, 2025, further provides a framework for coordinated efforts to prevent radicalisation and strengthen social cohesion. “Having suffered from terrorism itself, PPP maintains a zero tolerance policy for extremist elements. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been the country’s strongest voice against terrorism and extremism and has consistently called for full implementation of NAP.”

While reaffirming PPP’s firm resolve to eradicate extremism, Hemnani observed that regrettably some political elements have deliberately chosen to overlook the threat posed by the terror-crime nexus due to political expediency. He added that Sindh government urges upon all provincial governments to ensure implementation of the National Action Plan, stressing that national unity and coordinated action with our LEAs are essential to defeating militancy, extremism and safeguarding Pakistan’s future. “Sindh government stands committed to full implementation of the National Action Plan through rule of law, peace and enduring national security.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh govt NAP Sukhdev Hemnani

Comments

200 characters

Sindh govt leads in NAP implementation: spokesperson

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories