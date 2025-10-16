‘Dhee Rani Programme’: Grand & colourful mass wedding ceremony held at Lahore

LAHORE: Under the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s flagship welfare initiative, the “Dhee Rani Programme” a grand and vibrant inaugural ceremony of Phase-3 of mass weddings was held in Lahore, where 130 daughters were sent off to their new homes with dignity and honour. Among them were 18 daughters from minority communities and one special daughter.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt and Provincial Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt congratulated the brides and their families, stating, “As Minister, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my sisters and daughters taking part in the ‘Dhee Rani Programme’. This is a historic initiative of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has become the voice of those daughters who had long dreamt of this day while waiting with hope in their hearts.”

He added, “Through this programme, the Chief Minister has shared the burden of those parents who were worried about fulfilling their sacred responsibility. The ‘Dhee Rani Programme’ is laying the foundation of countless prayers and blessings.”

The Minister further remarked that, “In the past, many Chief Ministers came and went, but none ever launched a welfare project of this magnitude and sincerity. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision is that real work speaks louder than words. Even Satan claimed devotion but refused to bow; the Chief Minister, however, has fulfilled her promise through action.” Sohail Shaukat Butt said, “The resources of the state are a trust of the people, and today the Punjab Government has proven that public funds can indeed be used to fulfil public dreams. The ‘Dhee Rani Programme’ has become a symbol of dignity, hope, and empowerment for daughters across Punjab.” He announced that 5,000 mass weddings will be organized this year, and even if 10,000 or 15,000 applications are received, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed that no deserving daughter will be left behind. “Whether Muslim or from a minority community — every daughter will receive equal respect and protocol. The ‘Dhee Rani Programme’ stands as a model of simplicity, transparency, and honour.”

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar said: “Today, the people of Punjab are witnessing the realization of a dream cherished by mothers and daughters across villages — the dream of dignity and a respectful beginning to married life.” He added, “This is not merely a matter of resources; it reflects compassion, empathy, and love. A daughter has become the Chief Minister — and she is thinking like a daughter for all daughters. This is not charity but the people’s right, for it is their own money being spent for their welfare.” The Minister said that while hundreds of public welfare projects are being implemented under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, two initiatives are truly divine in nature — the ‘Dhee Rani Programme’ and the ‘Women Protection System’. “Now, no one dares to look at women with disrespect in Punjab. For the first time, the province has leadership that truly safeguards women’s dignity.”

He criticized previous governments for corruption and misuse of funds in the name of public programmes, adding that, “In the past, such wedding programmes became centres of corruption, but today’s transparent initiative under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is a genuine example of service and sincerity.”

In conclusion, Faisal Ayub Khokhar said, “Today, I proudly stand here as part of the groom’s side and pray for the lifelong happiness and prosperity of all these blessed couples.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025