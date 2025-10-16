Punjab Agri Dept, Piesat Information Tech Co sign MoU

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Piesat Information Technology Company of China to integrate satellite-based monitoring and digital tools in the province’s agricultural operations.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo signed the agreement on behalf of the department, while Zaeem Shekho represented Piesat, said information released by the provincial agriculture department on Wednesday.

The MoU reached between the two sides during an ongoing visit of a high-level delegation of the Punjab Agriculture Department led by Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the MoU was signed between the Agriculture Department Punjab and Piesat Information Technology Company. The delegation comprised Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Director General Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Chief Technical Advisor Hafiz Abdul Rehman, progressive farmer Hassan Raza, and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kirmani said the introduction of modern technology in the agriculture sector is critical to improving farm productivity and providing timely guidance to farmers. He noted that Punjab’s agriculture is being aligned with contemporary global practices to enhance efficiency and sustainability. Kirmani added that under the new system, all stages of crop cultivation, from sowing to harvesting, will be monitored via satellite. The technology will also facilitate geographical mapping of crops and enable pest and disease surveillance through precision tools.

He further said that the system will help detect the effects of climate change on crops in a timely manner, thereby improving agricultural productivity and minimizing potential losses.

