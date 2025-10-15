BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks end higher as LVMH drives luxury rally

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 09:40pm

European stocks closed higher on Wednesday as France’s LVMH sparked a rally in luxury goods groups and eased concerns that slowing global growth and tariffs are hurting corporate health.

LVMH shares rose 12.2%, their biggest one-day jump since January, after the owner of Louis Vuitton and Dior reported better-than-expected third quarter sales, driven by improved demand in China.

“We think the results are really positive for the sector and probably the peak bearishness is behind us,” said Benedicte Lowe, equity derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas.

LVMH is considered a bellwether for the luxury sector, which has undergone a prolonged slump since the winding down of the post-pandemic boom.

Other luxury stocks such as Hermes Kering Richemont and Moncler MONC.MI rose by between 4.7% and 7.8%. The rally is expected to have added some $80 billion to the market capitalisation of the top 10 firms in the STOXX Europe Luxury index Reuters calculated.

The luxury-heavy French blue-chip index rose 2%, while the Europe-wide STOXX 600 index was 0.7% higher.

Among other companies reporting, ASML shares added 3.1% after the world’s biggest supplier of computer chip-making equipment beat market expectations for third-quarter orders and fourth-quarter forecasts.

TotalEnergies climbed 3.7% after the French oil major said it expects to report an increase in third-quarter results as higher upstream production and improving crude refining margins offset lower oil prices.

Third-quarter earnings estimates for STOXX companies have improved in recent weeks, with analysts forecasting a 0.5% rise in profit growth on average, LSEG IBES data shows, compared with a 0.6% drop seen at the start of the earnings season.

This is still a sharp deterioration from the 7.8% growth seen in the third quarter of 2024.

BNP Paribas’ Lowe said the European blue-chip results indicate “the worst point” in the earnings cycle might have passed and investors could focus on “the upside story”.

Largely positive earnings reports from big U.S. banks on Tuesday and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that boosted bets of rate cuts this year, fuelled the upbeat mood.

Stellantis ended 3.2% higher after announcing a new $13 billion U.S. investment plan that investors and analysts say could help the carmaker counter painful U.S. tariffs.

However, German copper producer Aurubis shed 6.5%, with a trader pointing to majority shareholder Salzgitter launching a 500 million euro bond offer exchangeable for Aurubis shares as the reason for the drop.

European shares European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks end higher as LVMH drives luxury rally

FBR extends deadline for income tax returns filing for 2025 till October 31

President, army chief review security situation amid Afghan border tensions

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for $1.2bn disbursement

Governor Kundi swears in PTI’s Sohail Afridi as KP Chief Minister

Pakistani passport ranks 4th worst in world for fifth consecutive year

KSE-100 Index closes marginally higher after volatile trading

Pakistan’s reforms, export push could spark ‘East Asia moment’, Aurangzeb tells CNBC

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan conducts airstrike in Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Afghan and Pakistan officials say

Read more stories