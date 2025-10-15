BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian non-bank lender HDB Financial posts profit drop on loan losses

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 08:18pm

BENGALURU: Indian non-bank lender HDB Financial Services posted a near 2% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by rising bad loans and funds kept aside to meet potential losses.

The results were HDB’s second quarterly update since its trading debut in July. The firm, which lends in segments such as personal and business loans, operates 1,749 branches across India.

The country’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank holds a 74.4% stake in HDB, according to LSEG data.

Indian lenders have been contending with elevated stress in unsecured categories, following a period of aggressive lending.

HDB’s assets under management and revenue from operations both rose 12.8% to 1.12 trillion rupees ($12.72 billion) and 45.45 billion rupees, respectively.

However, loans overdue for more than 90 days rose to 2.81% of total loans at end-September from 2.1% a year earlier. These loans add stress on the loan book.

Loan losses and provisions jumped 74% to 7.48 billion rupees. As a result, HDB’s net profit fell to 5.81 billion rupees.

HDB

Comments

200 characters

Indian non-bank lender HDB Financial posts profit drop on loan losses

FBR extends deadline for income tax returns filing for 2025 till October 31

President, army chief review security situation amid Afghan border tensions

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for $1.2bn disbursement

Governor Kundi swears in PTI’s Sohail Afridi as KP Chief Minister

Pakistani passport ranks 4th worst in world for fifth consecutive year

KSE-100 Index closes marginally higher after volatile trading

Pakistan’s reforms, export push could spark ‘East Asia moment’, Aurangzeb tells CNBC

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan conducts airstrike in Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Afghan and Pakistan officials say

Read more stories