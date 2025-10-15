BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Pakistan

Pakistani passport ranks 4th worst in world for fifth consecutive year

BR Web Desk Published 15 Oct, 2025 06:56pm

Pakistan’s passport has once again been ranked among the world’s weakest, retaining its position as the fourth worst globally for the fifth consecutive year, according to the latest Henley Passport Index released on October 7.

The 2025 ranking placed Pakistan at 102nd out of 106 spots, tied with Yemen, and ahead of only Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. The index, compiled by London-based Henley & Partners, measures global mobility based on the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa.

According to the report, Pakistani and Yemeni passports allow visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 31 destinations out of 227 worldwide. Iraq follows with access to 29 destinations, Syria to 26, and Afghanistan to just 24.

Pakistan remains among worst passports in Henley’s latest ranking

Pakistan’s travel document has consistently appeared near the bottom of the index since 2021. It ranked 100th in both 2024 and 2023, 109th in 2022 when it allowed entry into 32 countries without a prior visa, and 107th in 2021 with the same visa-free count.

At the other end of the list, Singapore retained its top position, granting visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea with 190 and Japan with 189. European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, shared the next ranks with visa-free access to between 187 and 188 destinations.

For the first time in the index’s 20-year history, the United States fell out of the top 10, slipping to 12th place with visa-free access to 180 destinations, tied with Malaysia.

The United Kingdom, once ranked first in 2015, dropped to eighth place this year, while the United Arab Emirates climbed one spot to eighth with access to 184 destinations.

