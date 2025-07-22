BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan remains among worst passports in Henley’s latest ranking

Faiza Virani Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:03pm

Pakistan’s passport continues to languish near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index 2025 – fourth-worst – ahead of Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, according to the latest global rankings released on Tuesday.

Singapore retained the title of the world’s most powerful passport, with visa-free access to 193 destinations out of 227 globally, according to the index.

The index includes data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and ranks all the world’s passports based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa.

Asian nations continue to lead the global mobility race, with Japan and South Korea sharing 2nd place, each granting their citizens access to 190 destinations visa-free.

A contingent of European countries occupied the rest of the Top 5. Seven EU passports share 3rd place – Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain, all with access to 189 destinations.

UAE was ranked 8th with a mobility score of 184, and the only country in the Middle East in the top 10. The UAE continues to be a standout among the top risers, shooting up 34 places over the last 10 years from 42nd to 8th place.

Last month, Pakistan and the UAE signed a visa exemption agreement for diplomatic and official passports.

Pakistani passport fourth-worst in the world: Henley Passport Index

Dr Christian H. Kaelin, the inventor of the passport index concept, said the latest Henley Passport Index had revealed an increasingly competitive landscape in global mobility.

“The consolidation we’re seeing at the top underscores that access is earned – and must be maintained– through active and strategic diplomacy,” she was quoted as saying in the press release issued by Henley on Tuesday.

“Nations that proactively negotiate visa waivers and nurture reciprocal agreements continue to rise, while the opposite applies to those that are less engaged in such efforts.”

Biggest movers and shakers

The UK and US have each dropped a place in the global passport rankings since January, continuing a long-term downward trend.

Once the most powerful passports in the world – the UK in 2015 and the US in 2014 – they now rank 6th and 10th, respectively.

The UK currently has visa-free access to 186 destinations, while the US trails with 182.

Notably, the US is now on the brink of exiting the Top 10 altogether for the first time in the index’s 20-year history.

India has recorded the largest jump in ranking over the past six months, climbing eight places from 85th to 77th, while Saudi Arabia has made the biggest gain in visa-free access, adding four destinations since January. Its total now stands at 91, lifting the kingdom four places to 54th.

Pakistan, UAE sign visa exemption agreement for select passport holders

IATA International Air Transport Association Henley Passport Index Henley Passport Index 2025 Pakistan passport global passport ranking

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan remains among worst passports in Henley’s latest ranking

Security forces kill four more terrorists in Kalat sanitisation operation: ISPR

Sugar price hike: NA panel to identify ‘beneficiaries’

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

New $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ to raise cost for visiting USA

CCP approves CMA CGM’s acquisition of Turkish logistics firm Borusan

Pakistan signs UN agreement on Law of Sea

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan believed to have received no offers in 50,000 T sugar tender, traders say

Read more stories