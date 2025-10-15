FBR extends deadline for income tax returns filing for 2025 till October 31

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended on Wednesday the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025 by 16 days, with the new deadline set for October 31, 2025.

Speaking to Business Recorder, FBR spokesperson confirmed that the deadline had been extended till October 31.

Earlier, the board had extended the deadline by 15 days to October 15.

“The extension in the deadline has been granted in response to requests made by various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and the general public,” FBR statement read then.