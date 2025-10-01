FBR extends deadline for income tax returns filing for 2025 till October 15

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced at midnight on Tuesday that the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025 had been extended by 15 days, with the new deadline set for October 15, 2025.

Earlier, the deadline was to end on September 30, 2025.

FBR said in a statement that the decision had been made under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Income tax returns: businesspeople urge govt to extend filing deadline

“The extension in the deadline has been granted in response to requests made by various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and the general public,” FBR statement read.

Earlier, the tax-collection authority had categorically dismissed reports of any extension in the deadline, reaffirming that September 30 remained the final date for the filing.

In a previous statement released on Monday, the FBR said it had taken notice of unverified reports circulating on various media platforms saying that the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025 will be extended.

“FBR categorically clarifies that these reports are false, baseless, and misleading as the deadline for filing income tax returns for tax year 2025 will not be extended,” it said.

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

FBR pointed out that a vast majority of taxpayers reside in areas unaffected by floods and have had ample time to discharge their national obligation of filing returns.

It added that the reports suggesting that its IRIS system has slowed down are also unfounded. “FBR’s IRIS platform is fully operational, functioning smoothly, and taxpayers can easily file their returns using the new simplified income tax return form.”

Moreover, the FBR cautioned taxpayers that failure to file returns by the due date will result in late-filer status and imposition of penalties under the law.