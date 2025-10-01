BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FBR extends deadline for income tax returns filing for 2025 till October 15

Salman Siddiqui Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 12:28am

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced at midnight on Tuesday that the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025 had been extended by 15 days, with the new deadline set for October 15, 2025.

Earlier, the deadline was to end on September 30, 2025.

FBR said in a statement that the decision had been made under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Income tax returns: businesspeople urge govt to extend filing deadline

“The extension in the deadline has been granted in response to requests made by various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and the general public,” FBR statement read.

Earlier, the tax-collection authority had categorically dismissed reports of any extension in the deadline, reaffirming that September 30 remained the final date for the filing.

In a previous statement released on Monday, the FBR said it had taken notice of unverified reports circulating on various media platforms saying that the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025 will be extended.

“FBR categorically clarifies that these reports are false, baseless, and misleading as the deadline for filing income tax returns for tax year 2025 will not be extended,” it said.

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

FBR pointed out that a vast majority of taxpayers reside in areas unaffected by floods and have had ample time to discharge their national obligation of filing returns.

It added that the reports suggesting that its IRIS system has slowed down are also unfounded. “FBR’s IRIS platform is fully operational, functioning smoothly, and taxpayers can easily file their returns using the new simplified income tax return form.”

Moreover, the FBR cautioned taxpayers that failure to file returns by the due date will result in late-filer status and imposition of penalties under the law.

Taxes FBR Income Tax Returns income tax Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 tax return filing income tax return filing tax year 2025

Comments

200 characters

FBR extends deadline for income tax returns filing for 2025 till October 15

Trump says Hamas has ‘three or four days’ to respond to Gaza plan

PSX hits new record, KSE-100 settles above 165,000 level

Pakistan yet to decide on deployment of troops for Palestine peace force: Dar

Pakistan’s finance ministry projects September inflation at 3.5–4.5% despite floods

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

Pakistan Army conducts successful launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,178 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Read more stories