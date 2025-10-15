BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Pakistan

President, army chief review security situation amid Afghan border tensions

Published 15 Oct, 2025 06:26pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday and apprised him of the latest developments related to the country’s internal and external security situation.

According to a statement from the President’s Secretariat, the field marshal briefed the president on the overall security environment, including the recent situation along the Afghan border following what were described as “aggressive and provocative actions” by the Afghan Taliban regime.

He also informed the president about the “measured and befitting response” of Pakistan’s armed forces to cross-border attacks.

President Zardari expressed full confidence in the capability, professionalism, and preparedness of the armed forces, commending their vigilance and swift response in defending the nation’s frontiers.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

The meeting comes as Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed for a 48-hour ceasefire on the request of the Afghan Taliban regime, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

“A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6pm today, at the request of the Taliban.

“During this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue,” the FO said.

