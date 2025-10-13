BML 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
BOP 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.26%)
CPHL 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.3%)
DCL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.54%)
DGKC 235.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.21 (-4.15%)
FCCL 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-4.04%)
FFL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.22%)
GCIL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.67%)
HUBC 206.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.12%)
KEL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
MLCF 101.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.24%)
NBP 197.01 Decreased By ▼ -6.43 (-3.16%)
PAEL 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
POWER 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-4.16%)
PREMA 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.13%)
PRL 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
SNGP 123.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-3.1%)
SSGC 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.62%)
TELE 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.55%)
TREET 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.65%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI’s Sohail Afridi elected KP chief minister

BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 12:43pm
PTI’s Sohail Afridi elected KP chief minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sohail Afridi was elected on Monday as the new chief executive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan removed KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati said that Afridi won the election after securing 90 votes.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Arbab Zarak Khan did not receive any votes as their members staged a walkout from the session.

Addressing the floor, Gandapur gave his “advance congratulations” to Afridi, and called for addressing the challenges the province was facing.

He said his government made every effort to tackle terrorism and economic challenges and urged the federal government to focus on law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last week, Gandapur stepped down as CM, saying, “The position of the Chief Minister was the trust of Imran Khan, and as per his order, I am returning his trust to him and resigning.”

Who is Sohail Afridi – the next KP CM?

Afridi, elected from PK-70, is a member of PTI’s central executive committee and previously led the party’s student wing, the Insaf Students Federation (ISF), in KP.

In the current setup, he first served as Special Assistant to the CM for Communication and Works, before being appointed Minister for Higher Education. Known for his long association with PTI’s student and youth wings, Afridi has gradually risen through the party ranks.

KP Assembly KP chief minister

Comments

200 characters

PTI’s Sohail Afridi elected KP chief minister

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KAPCO urges Nepra to rectify its recent tariff order

Gold in Pakistan hits record high, gains Rs5,500 per tola

KSA urges restraint

PM Shehbaz arrives in Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Pakistan National Shipping subsidiaries sign agreements to acquire two Aframax tankers

Read more stories