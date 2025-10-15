At least 15-20 Afghan Taliban killed after security forces repel attack in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces foiled on Wednesday four cowardly attacks by Afghan Taliban in Spin Boldak area of Balochistan.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the attack was orchestrated through divided villages in the area, with no regard for civil population.

“The Afghan Taliban also destroyed Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side that clearly displays the mindset with regards to mutual trade and easement rights of the divided tribes,” the statement said.

The military’s media wing said that at least 15-20 Afghan Taliban were killed and many injured, adding that the “situation is still developing”.

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

The attack comes after at least 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and over 200 militants killed in intense overnight clashes along the Pak-Afghan border, following the unprovoked attack launched from Afghan territory.

The fighting broke out after an unprovoked offensive by Afghan Taliban fighters and affiliated militant groups, including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In retaliation, Pakistani forces carried out targeted strikes and physical raids on suspected militant hideouts, reportedly destroying key Taliban infrastructure and killing more than 200 militants, the military said.

“The number of injured among the attackers is believed to be significantly higher,” it added.

Meanwhile, in its press release today, the ISPR said that the attack in Spin Boldak was “not an isolated event”. It said that on 14/15 October, Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khawarij tried to attack Pakistani border posts in Kurram Sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“These attacks were effectively repulsed causing heavy losses to Afghan Posts. Eight posts including six tanks were destroyed in the effective yet proportionate response of Pakistani troops.

25-30 Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khawarij fighters were suspected to have been killed.“

The statement said that the insinuations that the attack was initiated by Pakistan, “are outrageous and blatant lies, just like the claims of capturing Pakistani posts or equipment”.

The propaganda of Taliban regime can be debunked with basic fact checks, it added.

“The Armed Forces stand resolute and fully prepared to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. All acts of aggression against Pakistan will be responded to with full force.”