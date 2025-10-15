BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s HDFC Life posts quarterly profit rise on retail insurance demand

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 04:42pm

BENGALURU: India’s HDFC Life Insurance reported a higher second-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for retail insurance products and a pickup in market-linked plans.

Net premium income for the quarter rose 13% to 187.77 billion rupees ($2.13 billion), supported by an 11% increase in one-time premiums, and a 17% growth in premiums from older policies which were renewed.

However, commission paid for sales jumped 25%, hitting the bottom line.

The insurer’s net profit rose 3.3% year-on-year to 4.47 billion rupees for the quarter ended September 30.

Analysts said that robust retail demand for life insurance helped HDFC Life in July–September while demand for market-linked products also recovered.

Market-linked policies, which generate lower margins, made up 42% of HDFC Life’s product mix at September-end, up from 36% a year earlier, and 38% at the end of June.

The value of new business rose nearly 8% to 10.09 billion rupees, according to a Reuters’ calculation. The margin on the new business value stood at 24.5%, down from 25% at June-end.

Annual premium equivalent sales — a key metric of new policy growth — rose 10% to 74.13 billion rupees for the half year.

Analysts have warned that the government’s move to cut goods and services tax on life insurance products to 0% from 18% could weigh on insurers’ profitability in the coming quarters.

While the tax cut improves affordability for customers and may aid volume growth, it eliminates insurers’ ability to claim input tax credit on services used to deliver these products.

Shares of HDFC Life ended 2.4% higher ahead of the results.

India HDFC

Comments

200 characters

India’s HDFC Life posts quarterly profit rise on retail insurance demand

Governor Kundi swears in PTI’s Sohail Afridi as KP Chief Minister

Market sees profit-taking as KSE-100 settles slightly higher

Pakistan’s reforms, export push could spark ‘East Asia moment’, Aurangzeb tells CNBC

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz welcomes staff-level deal with IMF

At least 15-20 Afghan Taliban killed after security forces repel attack in Balochistan: ISPR

Gold prices in Pakistan soar to another record high

Pakistan’s can-maker warns Pak-Afghan border closure may hit sales

CCL Holding acquires significant stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms for Rs1.7bn

Read more stories